Soji Ajibola

Members of Ladoja political dynasty otherwise known as Idera De have endorsed the candidature of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Senator Teslim Folarin.

The group was quoted in a statement signed by Hon Biodun Latiwo Chairman and Hon Tolani Adigun Secretary as saying that it took the decision having considered Senator Folarin’s track record as an astute politician and experienced public servant.

The group said Folarin has shown over time that he does not have a vaulting ambition, as he had made sacrifices for the political stability of the state.

“In our analysis before arriving at a choice of candidate to support outside the PDP candidate, we looked at critical variables, comparing the present and future of our dear State.

“He is the most qualified of all the candidates based on cognate experience as the Governor of Oyo.

“Senator Teslim Folarin has built and maintained social bridges and networks of lasting friendships across every constituency in Oyo. He has eternal relationships with all regions of Oyo. We willingly endorse, adopt Senator Teslim Folarin.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

NPC releases salary, allowances for 2023 population, housing census ad hoc staff

The National Population Commission (NPC) has outlined the salary and allowances structure for its ad hoc staff who will be…

Presidential election: LP waves hit Lagos, Delta, Edo, Plateau others

PRESIDENTIAL candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Bola Tinubu; vice-presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr Ifeanyi Okowa and…





#ElectionResult: ‘Okada Rider’ wins Kaduna Reps seat for Labour Party

The Labour Party (LP) candidate, Mr Donatus Mathew, an okada rider, has been declared the winner of the…

Naira litigation: Fireworks as Supreme Court entertains FG’s objection today

The Supreme Court of Nigeria will today resume hearing in the suit brought by three states, against the federal government over the controversial currency swap policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria…

24 years of civil rule: When shall Nigeria overcome voter apathy?

Real Madrid defender David Alaba has explained on social media why he did not give his first-place vote for The Best FIFA Men’s Player award to…

A season of gruesome killings, arson

IN Oswald Mtshalli’s apartheid South Africa, nightfall came like a dreaded disease seeping through the pores of a healthy…