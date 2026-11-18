The governorship candidate of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), Hon. Bimbo Adekanmbi, and his running mate, Hon. Open Salawu, have sought the royal blessing and support of the Olugbon of Orile Igbon, Oba Francis Olusola Alao.
The governorship candidate and his entourage arrived at the Olugbon’s palace in Orile Igbon, Surulere Local Government Area, at 12:30 p.m.
On arrival, Hon. Adekanmbi went into a closed-door meeting with Oba Alao.
Details later.
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