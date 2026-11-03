Oyo guber: APC’s Alli unveils manifesto in Ibadan

Hundreds of supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) from the 33 local government areas of Oyo were in attendance at the presentation of the party’s governorship candidate, Senator Sharafadeen Alli’s 7-Pillar Economic Plan tagged Oyo AHEAD in Ibadan on Tuesday.

Alli said the framework which cut across all the strata of the economy is aimed at repositioning the state as well put it in a good position for the all rounds growth.

Alli, who decried what he described as economic stagnation occasioned by the alleged maladministration of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) in the past seven years, said the Plan would proffer solutions to these problems.

He assured that with the implementation of these plans, Oyo would rank among the three leading states in the Country.

Alli disclosed that N10 billion would be committed to fund youths and increase the state’s internally generated revenue to N150 billion without putting a burden on the people and businesses.

According to him, Oyo AHEAD is a pact for local government autonomy, advancement of infrastructure, health reform, education and employment, agriculture and export, digital economy and security – all aimed at transforming the state economy, delivering superior public service that ensures residents feel the impact of the government in every corner of the state.

“Oyo State is the largest piece of land in southern Nigeria. We have 351 wards in 33 councils, and about eight million people. A state like ours should be feeding the South West and selling to the world. Last year, this State raised less than ₦100 billion as IGR. Ogun, our neighbour, raised nearly three times that figure.

Nearly half of our people, about 3.8 million, live in poverty, by the measure of our own national statistics office. Our people work hard every day. With the right support, they can do far better.

“So here is where we are going. We will make Oyo one of the top three state economies in Nigeria. Our first target on the way is ₦150 billion a year of our own revenue, and the market woman will pay no more than she pays today.

“In every one of our 351 wards, there will be a clinic that works, a school that teaches, and a road that leads somewhere. The path there is simple. Power brings the factory. The factory brings the job. The job brings money into the home and the market, and that revenue builds the school and the clinic.”

In infrastructure, Alli promised to complete ongoing road projects, construct farmland access roads that facilitate mobility of people and farm produce, with every new road carrying a 20-year warranty.

He promised to constitute the state electricity regulator to enable the state to generate electricity to power industrial and farm corridors.

He said: “On power, we will fully constitute the state electricity regulator, generate power here in Oyo, and send dedicated supply to our industrial and farm corridors. Faulty transformers will be audited and replaced every six months so that no street sits in darkness for a year.

“Today, barely one person in 75 in this state drinks water from a public pipe. Nine in 10 of our families depend on boreholes, wells and sachet water. We will restore potable water in 100 communities and connect at least 100 rural communities to power for the first time. We will increase the number of our buses and modernise the Pacesetter Transport Company to better serve the people of Oyo State.

“A teacher, a nurse, a young couple starting should be able to own a decent home in the state they serve. So, we will work with the Federal Government, and with investors from here at home and abroad to build good homes that working families can afford. We will cut the time and the cost of getting building approvals, and we will grow our housing schemes for low and middle-income earners so that every family in Oyo State has a safe place to call home.”

On health, the governorship hopeful promised to build a general hospital in each of the remaining six local governments in the state, and recruit more doctors and other health workers to redress the current situation where 10 hospitals have no single medical doctor. He added that the government will consistently fill vacancies for health workers as they open, including in primary health centres.

Alli also promised free health insurance for infants, pregnant women and adults 70 years old and above, with the target of doubling the number of those enrolled in health insurance from the current figure of 271,000 to 500,000 in his first two years in office as governor.

On education, Alli promised 30 pupils per class, to recruit more teachers and build more school facilities, to build a skills centre in every zone and pass apprenticeship law.

On economy, investments and job creation, he promised to build industrial parks, revive the Oluyole Free Trade Zone, and set up a guarantee fund to allow small businesses to borrow, as well as establish the Oyo Youth Fund, which will start with ₦10 billion. A digital hub, he said, would be built in the five geopolitical zones of the state.

The governorship candidate promised to revive farm settlements, insure 10,000 farmers, and have the Oyo Export Council set up a produce board to help farmers.

Oyo AHEAD also included a promise to rejig the state security architecture to ensure lives and property are safe, adding that civil servants will get their salaries and entitlements as at when due. They will also be empowered with work tools and get better work environments to stimulate improved productivity, he said.

In another development, the governorship candidate of the party has assured the residents that all government properties allegedly sold or illegally allocated by the present administration would be recovered if elected governor in the forthcoming election.

He also pledged to grant local governments the freedom to manage their affairs and resources, noting that genuine autonomy would promote grassroots development and improve service delivery across the state.

“All government properties that have been illegally sold or allocated by the present administration will be recovered when we assume office.

“We will restore full autonomy to local governments in Oyo State and give them the freedom to manage their affairs and resources for grassroots development.”

In his remarks, the APC State Chairman, Chief Moses Alake, said the party had successfully conducted its congresses and governorship primary, describing the process as an important demonstration of internal democracy.

Alake acknowledged that some party leaders who contested for the governorship ticket were unsuccessful but commended them for remaining committed to the party.

He said the APC was now united behind Alli as its governorship candidate, adding that the manifesto presentation was an opportunity for the party to explain its plans to the electorate and allow the people to hold it accountable.

According to him, the party would focus its campaign on issues rather than personalities, promising a peaceful campaign devoid of insults and unnecessary attacks on political opponents.

He listed education, healthcare, infrastructure, employment opportunities and security among the issues the party intended to address during its campaign.

Alake urged party members and supporters to conduct themselves responsibly throughout the campaign, stressing the need to maintain peace and protect the interests of the state.

Earlier, the Director-General of the Sarafadeen Alli Campaign Council, Barrister Yemi Aderibigbe, said the manifesto was developed through consultations with stakeholders across different sectors of the state.

Aderibigbe explained that the document was designed to provide clear policy direction and demonstrate the candidate’s intentions to the people of Oyo State.

He said the campaign team had consulted professionals from the public and private sectors, academics and other stakeholders in areas including education, agriculture, security, sports and community development.

According to him, the team also reviewed available national statistics and relevant state development documents to ensure that the manifesto was based on verifiable information and practical proposals.

Aderibigbe described the manifesto as a public commitment by the candidate, insisting that its promises should be scrutinised by residents and used to assess his performance if elected.

He added that the campaign council had worked to ensure that the proposals reflected the needs and aspirations of the people of Oyo.