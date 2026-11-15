Oyo guber: Ajimobi’s widow hosts Oriyomi Hamzat, advocates political unity

Former Oyo State First Lady and Nigeria’s Ambassador to Austria, Ambassador Florence Ajimobi, has hosted the Accord Party governorship candidate in Oyo, Alhaji Oriyomi Hamzat, at her Lagos residence, where they discussed the political situation in the state, national development, and the 2027 general elections.

Ajimobi disclosed the meeting in a statement on Sunday, describing the engagement with Oriyomi as an opportunity to exchange views on Nigeria and Oyo State, particularly the political developments and the need to advance the state’s development.

“This morning, I received Alhaji Oriyomi Hamzat, the Accord Party governorship candidate in Oyo State, at my Lagos residence. We had a good conversation about Nigeria and our dear Oyo State, particularly the political situation and the development of our state,” she said.

The former First Lady also revealed that their discussion extended to the re-election bid of President Bola Tinubu in 2027, stressing the importance of unity and cooperation across political divides in advancing the interests of Oyo State and the country.

“We also discussed the re-election of His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, in 2027, and the need for unity and cooperation in moving Oyo State forward,” Ajimobi stated.

She further emphasised that political differences should not prevent stakeholders from engaging constructively, exchanging ideas and working towards common developmental objectives.

“I have always believed that regardless of our political differences, we must be able to sit together, exchange ideas and work towards what is best for our people,” she added.

The meeting comes amid growing political consultations ahead of the 2027 governorship election in Oyo State, with Hamzat stepping up engagements with influential political figures and stakeholders as he seeks to succeed Governor Seyi Makinde.

Ajimobi, wife of the late former governor of Oyo State, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, served as First Lady during her husband’s eight-year administration between 2011 and 2019.

She remains a notable figure in the state’s political affairs and continues to participate in national engagements in her capacity as Nigeria’s Ambassador to Austria.

Although the meeting does not amount to an endorsement of Hamzat’s governorship ambition, Ajimobi’s emphasis on political cooperation, alongside the discussion on President Tinubu’s re-election, has added another dimension to the political consultations unfolding ahead of the 2027 elections.