The Oyo State Allied Peoples’ Movement (APM) Campaign Council has expressed confidence that its governorship candidate, Hon. Bimbo Adekanmbi, will defeat the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Senator Sharafadeen Alli, in the February 6, 2027 governorship election.

The council also said Adekanmbi’s victory would end Alli’s long-standing ambition to become governor of Oyo State.

In a statement signed by its Co-Director of Media and Publicity, Dr Sulaimon Olanrewaju, on Thursday, the campaign council attributed its confidence to Adekanmbi’s growing popularity across the state, his development agenda and the acceptance of his vision for Oyo State.

It described Adekanmbi as the candidate with the clearest plan for sustaining economic growth, promoting technological innovation, expanding educational opportunities and creating jobs.

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The council said the APM candidate’s agenda focused on positioning Oyo State as a centre for education, technology, enterprise and investment, while ensuring that economic growth improves the living standards of residents.

“The 2027 governorship election will be a defining moment in the development journey of Oyo State and a choice between competing visions for its future.

“Hon. Bimbo Adekanmbi enters the race with a clear understanding of the demands of modern governance and a demonstrated commitment to education, innovation, job creation, digital transformation, and inclusive economic development,” the council said.

It also highlighted Adekanmbi’s plans to address the challenge of out-of-school children, improve educational standards and establish Oyo State as a technology and innovation hub.

The campaign council added that he intended to use digital solutions to improve governance, transparency and service delivery.

It said his focus on youth development, skills acquisition, digital literacy and enterprise would appeal to young people across the state.

“One of Hon. Bimbo Adekanmbi’s greatest strengths is his understanding that development is ultimately about people. His emphasis on youth development, skills acquisition, digital literacy, innovation, and enterprise places him in a strong position to connect with the aspirations of a new generation of Oyo State citizens,” the statement added.

The council said Adekanmbi’s proposed administration would combine continuity with fresh ideas and new energy, adding that he had presented proposals on education, economic opportunities and modernising governance.

“Hon. Bimbo Adekanmbi represents a new generation of leadership committed to building on existing gains while opening new frontiers of opportunity for the people of Oyo State.

“His vision, competence, preparedness, and understanding of governance make him uniquely positioned to lead the state into its next phase of growth, prosperity, and inclusive development,” OYSACC said.