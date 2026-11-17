The governorship candidate of the Allied Peoples’ Movement (APM) in Oyo State, Bimbo Adekanmbi, has assured students and staff of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) that his administration, if elected, would sustain support for the institution and build on the developmental strides recorded under Governor Seyi Makinde.

Adekanmbi gave the assurance during the party’s campaign rally at the university’s amphitheatre, where he and his running mate, Engineer Muftau Open-Salawu, were received by students.

Addressing the students, Adekanmbi promised that the concerns raised by the university community would receive attention, assuring them that his administration would work towards meeting their demands.

He also urged the students to support the APM by voting for its candidates in the 2027 general election.

The governorship candidate disclosed that the party’s manifesto contained specific provisions for youth development and the creative economy, adding that the APM was committed to creating opportunities that would give graduates a promising future.

He said the party recognised the importance of young people in the development of the state and would prioritise policies that would improve their prospects.

Also speaking, the deputy governorship candidate, Open-Salawu, and the party’s Oyo North Senatorial candidate, Shina Peller, appreciated the students for their reception and expressed the party’s willingness to work with them to secure their future.

Earlier, the President of the LAUTECH Students’ Union, Comrade Famakin Mubarak, raised concerns over the possibility of an impending strike by university lecturers, inadequate infrastructure, campus security and transportation challenges.

Mubarak, however, expressed the students’ willingness to collaborate with the party, assuring the APM candidates of their support.

He urged the candidates to give priority to the concerns raised by the students and ensure that the university community benefited from government policies and interventions.