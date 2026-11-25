Director-General of the Olooye Adegboyega Taofeek Adegoke Campaign Council, Adetayo Kesa, has said the campaign remains hopeful and confident in the judicial process following a judgment by the Federal High Court, Ibadan, concerning the African Democratic Congress (ADC) governorship candidate’s candidature for the 2027 Oyo State election.

Kesa said the campaign’s legal team would challenge the judgment at the Court of Appeal, urging party members, supporters and stakeholders to remain calm and peaceful while the legal process continues.

In a statement issued after the judgment delivered by Justice Uche Agomoh, the campaign DG acknowledged the concerns and disappointment among supporters but maintained that the ruling did not mark the end of Adegoke’s political ambition.

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He said the Constitution and relevant laws provided avenues for challenging judicial decisions where legitimate grounds existed, expressing confidence that the appellate court would give the matter further consideration.

“I urge everyone to remain calm, peaceful and hopeful. We understand the disappointment and anxiety that may have followed this development, particularly among those who have invested their faith, time and resources in the vision of a better Oyo State under the leadership of Olooye Adegboyega Taofeek Adegoke (FCA),” he said.

Kesa said the campaign council respected the judiciary and recognised its constitutional responsibility to interpret the law and dispense justice.

He, however, expressed optimism that the appeal would provide an opportunity for a thorough examination of the issues raised in the case.

The campaign DG maintained that the development had neither weakened the campaign’s conviction nor diminished its commitment to pursuing what he described as a better Oyo State.

According to him, Adegoke’s political aspiration is centred on improving governance, ensuring that public resources benefit residents and expanding access to opportunities across the state.

He urged supporters across the 33 local government areas of Oyo State to remain united, disciplined and focused, warning against anger, despair and unnecessary confrontation.

“This is not the moment for anger, despair or unnecessary confrontation. It is a moment for patience, strategic thinking and confidence in the lawful process,” he said.

Kesa added that the campaign would continue to pursue its legal options, insisting that its confidence remained in the rule of law.

“Our confidence is not in noise, but in the law. Our strength is not in confrontation, but in unity. Our hope is not in speculation, but in the pursuit of justice,” he said.

He called on supporters not to lose hope over the development, maintaining that the campaign’s vision and commitment to a better Oyo State remained unchanged.