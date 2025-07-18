Oyo guber: Aborisade meets PDP leaders in Ibarapa

Human Rights lawyer and 2027 People’s Democratic Party (PDP) gubernatorial hopeful in Oyo State, Chief Niyi Aborisade, has met with leaders of the party in Ibarapa zone of the state.

Aborisade, who declared to contest for governor of the state a few days ago, was received by members of the party, including youths in Ibarapa Central.

The youths and elders of the local government during the meeting endorsed Aborisade as governor of Oyo.

One of the leaders of the party in the zone, Chief Mukaila Aborode, recalled how he had known Aborisade since their days together in the United Kingdom when Aborode was his supervisor.

He commended courage of the gubernatorial hopeful, describing him as a man of integrity who has served under him and performed creditably during their days in the UK.

Earlier in his address, Aborisade appreciated PDP chairman and leaders in Ibarapa North and Central for the warm reception, urging them to support his gubernatorial ambition.

Another leader of the party, Kolawole Salako Olanrele, prayed for Chief Aborosade’s success, assuring him of the support of Ibarapa people. Dignitaries at the event include: Youth coordinator for Ibarapa Central, Mr. Niyi Ogunbowale, Ibarapa North PDP chairman, Olayiwola Ojoogun, Alhaji Sarafa Babarinde, and Saminu Oyiho, among others.