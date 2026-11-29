Deputy governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Oyo, Chief Niyi Aborisade, has commended the Federal High Court judgment affirming Dr Gbemileke Alagbe, popularly known as Eleniyan, as the party’s authentic governorship candidate for the 2027 election.

Alagbe, meanwhile, has predicted that Governor Seyi Makinde and the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) will support the ADC in the forthcoming elections, expressing confidence that emerging political realignments would strengthen the party’s electoral prospects.

The duo spoke on Sunday at a press conference in Ibadan, where Aborisade described the court judgment delivered on November 25, 2026, as a victory for justice, while Alagbe outlined his political ambition and proposed development agenda for Oyo.

Aborisade said the judgment had resolved the prolonged dispute over the party’s governorship ticket, following the court’s dismissal of the claim by a rival aspirant, Adegboyega Adegoke.

He said Alagbe had been returned as the party’s governorship candidate following the primary election conducted on May 22, 2026.

He said, “Initially, some people confirmed that they had removed his name and put their own names there. But today, glory be to God, justice has been served to the people of Oyo State.

“Dr Gbemileke Alagbe, popularly known as Eleniyan, has been returned as the governorship candidate of the ADC.”

Alagbe described the resolution of the dispute as a family matter that should not be allowed to undermine the party’s collective ambition.

“The battle for the soul of the party has been fought and won. For over five months, there has been a lot of back and forth regarding the soul of the party.

“We are not celebrating victory to spite anybody. We believe that in this race, there is no victor and no vanquished. What we have done is that we believe it is a family affair, and the family matter has been settled,” he said.

He called on aggrieved members to embrace reconciliation, disclosing that he had reached out to the rival camp and its leadership to initiate discussions.

According to him, the party was prepared to make concessions to accommodate members of the opposing faction.

“I have called him, and I have sent a message to him. I have called his chairman, and I have sent a message to his chairman. I have given him an open ticket to come together with all his candidates so that we can discuss,” he said.

He added, “One of those concessions that we are ready to make is to ensure that people working with him or people in his team are not pushed out entirely. There must be give and take. We must be able to concede some things, and they must also be able to concede some.”

On the anticipated political realignments ahead of the 2027 elections, Alagbe predicted that Makinde and the APM would work with the ADC, describing the governor’s possible entry into the party as a welcome development.

“Not being disrespectful to APM, they are going to work with us. They are going to work for us at the national level because that is just the best thing to do,” he said.

He expressed support for the emergence of former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar as president, saying the anticipated political coalition involving Makinde would further strengthen the ADC.

Alagbe, however, declined to accept zoning and ethnic considerations as the determining factors in the choice of the next governor of Oyo State, insisting that competence should take precedence.

He argued that Ibadan had produced governors for most of the current democratic dispensation, adding that other parts of the state should also have the opportunity to produce the next governor.

The candidate, who disclosed that he had family roots in Ibadan and Ogbomoso, said his ambition was not driven by ethnic considerations.

Speaking on his electoral prospects, Alagbe said Oyo North Senatorial District, comprising 13 local government areas, offered the party an opportunity to expand its political base.

He argued that the district had not enjoyed the governorship position for a significant period since the return to democratic rule, describing it as an area where the party could build support.

On his development agenda, the ADC candidate promised to deploy technology, particularly drones, to tackle insecurity by monitoring forests and other difficult-to-access areas.

He said the initiative would enable security agencies to identify criminal activities and respond more effectively to security threats.

On agriculture and employment generation, Alagbe proposed converting the state’s forest reserves into investment hubs, projecting that the initiative would generate at least 250,000 direct jobs for youths within four years.

He also promised to establish a light rail network connecting Ibadan, Oyo, Ibarapa, Ogbomoso and Oke-Ogun to improve transportation and facilitate the movement of agricultural produce.

On grassroots development, he pledged to guarantee financial autonomy for local governments, with each council expected to construct at least one kilometre of road every month.

He also promised to review the state’s tax administration by reducing the tax burden on existing taxpayers while bringing more individuals and businesses into the tax net to improve government revenue.

In the education sector, Alagbe said his administration would simplify the registration process for private schools to encourage compliance and improve standards.

The ADC candidate also criticised what he described as the uneven distribution of development projects across Oyo State, alleging that government attention had been concentrated in five local government areas in the central zone, leaving other parts of the state neglected.

“Go to Ibarapa, you won’t see the presence of government. Go to Ogbomoso, you won’t see any presence of government. When you go to Oke-Ogun, you will know that there is no government in this state,” he said.

He further expressed concern over unemployment, child mortality, out-of-school children and the state’s debt profile, questioning the impact of government borrowing on the lives of residents.

On local government administration, Alagbe described the third tier of government as essential to grassroots development, security and the provision of basic amenities.

“Local government is the cradle of our democracy. Local government should be what gives life to the state and federal governments,” he said.

He also promised to revive industries and create employment opportunities for young people, saying the government would provide an environment that would enable them to compete globally.

On the national economy, Alagbe criticised the rising cost of living, electricity challenges and economic hardship, arguing that citizens’ survival should be the first consideration in economic planning.

“The first principle of the economy is survival. Dead people don’t do the economy. People in the grave don’t do the economy. People on the sick bed don’t economise anything. So, we have to survive first before we start talking about the economy,” he said.

He identified the restoration of fuel subsidy and measures to ensure the availability of essential commodities as part of the economic proposals associated with the presidential ambition of Atiku Abubakar.

Alagbe said the ADC was prepared to unite its members, resolve internal disagreements and focus on winning the 2027 elections, adding that the party’s priority should be governance rather than prolonged internal struggles.