Oyo govt will give Oba Olakulehin befitting burial — Makinde

Oyo State governor, ‘Seyi Makinde, has disclosed that the late Oba Owolabi Olakulehin will be given a befitting burial.

Governor Makinde made this known while receiving a delegation from the family, including the former President-General of the Central Council of Ibadan Indigenes (CCII) and Aare Mayegun of Ibadanland, Chief Bayo Oyero; the younger brother of the deceased Olubadan, Mr. Osuolale Owolabi Olakulehin; and the son of the deceased, Aremo Olasumbo Owolabi.

He said the state would stand by the family during this period and ensure the late Olubadan receives a befitting burial.

According to him, *“We don’t always want them to go; we want them to stay with us. But God has designed our bodies for a certain period of time.

“I commiserate with the family and all of us. The government will definitely stand by the family and play whatever roles we are supposed to play, including giving Kabiyesi a befitting burial.

“I ask all members of the family to take heart. Coincidentally, today marks the 13th year since my father passed on. So, for the immediate family, I pray for strength.”*

Speaking earlier, Chief Oyero said: *“We are here this morning with gratitude to God and to formally inform you of the passing of His Imperial Majesty, Oba Frederick Owolabi Olakulehin, Ige Olakulehin I, who passed away early this morning.

“We thank you very sincerely. In spite of the controversy before he ascended the throne, you still approved his elevation to the imperial throne of Ibadanland.

“We want to thank your government for all you have done, including the remarkable and historic coronation ceremony the government organized for him.”*

Oba Olakulehin celebrated his 90th birthday on July 5 and ascended the throne as the 43rd Olubadan of Ibadanland a year ago.

