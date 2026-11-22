The Oyo State Government has warned transport unions and other stakeholders against any attempt to unlawfully take over public motor parks, assuring residents that adequate security measures have been put in place to prevent a breakdown of law and order.



The government said the state remained peaceful and secure despite speculations surrounding the management of motor parks in some parts of the state.



The Special Adviser on Media to Governor Seyi Makinde, Dr Sulaimon Olanrewaju, gave the assurance in a statement, saying the government would not tolerate violence, intimidation or any attempt by individuals or groups to take over public facilities unlawfully.



Olanrewaju said Governor Makinde had directed security agencies to remain vigilant and ensure the protection of lives and property across the state.

“His Excellency, Governor ’Seyi Makinde, has directed all relevant security agencies to maintain vigilance and ensure the protection of lives and property across the state. Security personnel have been strategically deployed where necessary, and appropriate measures have been put in place to prevent any breach of the peace,” he said.



He maintained that the government would not allow any group, irrespective of its affiliation, to engage in actions capable of disrupting public order or threatening the state’s peace.



The government urged transport stakeholders, particularly members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), to conduct their activities peacefully and in accordance with the law.



Addressing the controversy surrounding the Court of Appeal judgment on freedom of association, Olanrewaju said the decision did not confer ownership or management rights over public motor parks on the NURTW.



He said the judgment merely reaffirmed the constitutional right of citizens to freedom of association and did not authorise the union to take control of facilities established and managed by the state government.



“The judgment merely reaffirmed the constitutional right of citizens to freedom of association. It neither conferred ownership, control, nor management of public motor parks on the NURTW, nor did it authorise the union to take over facilities built, maintained, and regulated by the government,” he stated.



He described any attempt to rely on the judgment to demand or effect a takeover of public motor parks as a misinterpretation of the court’s decision.



“Accordingly, any attempt to rely on the judgment as a basis for demanding, threatening, or effecting the takeover of public motor parks represents a clear misinterpretation of the court’s decision and has no basis in law,” he added.



The government further warned that security agencies had been directed to take decisive action against anyone found threatening public peace or disrupting economic and social activities in any part of the state.



It urged residents to disregard rumours, alarmist messages and unverified information circulating on social media, advising them to rely on official communication channels for accurate information.



Reaffirming the administration’s commitment to maintaining peace and stability, Olanrewaju said Oyo State remained safe and open for business, urging residents, commuters, visitors and investors to continue their lawful activities without fear.



“The peace of Oyo State has been hard-earned and remains non-negotiable. This administration will continue to deploy every lawful measure necessary to protect lives, property, and the right of every resident to live and work in peace,” he said.

