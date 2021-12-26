‘Oyo govt urbanisation initiatives have transformed Oke-Ogun’s economy’

The Iseyin Development Union (IDU) has disclosed that the urbanisation policy of the Seyi Makinde-led administration has changed the economic fortune of the Oke-Ogun region of the state for the better, as multinational companies have been relocating to the area for business.

According to the National President of IDU, Alhaji Bayo Raji, the body said apart from agricultural and allied business sector that has attracted many investors to the region, real estate investment and other commercial activities have been on the rise, thereby improving the savings and financial capabilities of the people.

IDU claimed that the construction of road networks that link Ibadan, Oyo and Ogbomoso has contributed to employment opportunities for the youth and artisans while movement of people and goods were made simple.

Iseyin Development Union also used the medium to felicitate the governor on his birthday, calling him a God-sent to the people of Oke-Ogun.

“The present administration in Oyo State has changed the face of the economy of Oke-Ogun with the urbanisation policy that are reflected in multi-billion Naira road construction projects linking Oke-Ogun easily to Ibadan, Oyo and recently Ogbomoso. These roads have paved way for commercial activities that have financially enabled our people that are into agriculture and skilled jobs.

“Today, multinational companies have been relocating to this area to engage in agro-allied industry while some are into real estate businesses, all these are made possible by the governor who promised and is fulfilling. Governor Makinde has shown that there are still politicians that can be trusted and we can boldly say that we trust him.

“The Iseyin Development Union felicitate His Excellency, the Governor of Oyo State, Mr Seyi Makinde (FNSE) and Honourable Mufutau Abilawon, the Executive Chairman of Iseyin Local Government, on the festivity of Christmas.

“This is a season to commemorate the birth of Jesus Christ and we call on our people to endeavour to imbibe the virtues of humility, obedience to the will of God, respect for the constituted authority and support a just government.

“The gospel of integrity, credibility, accountability and transparency should be imbibed by all if our society has to develop from decadence to advancement, this is also an occasion to show gratitude and honour to whom it is due.”

The organisation also used the occasion to charge Oke-Ogun people to promote love and unity and congratulated the Aseyin of Iseyin, Oba Dr. Abdulganiy Salawudeen Adekunle, and Christians on the birth of Christ and for witnessing another year.

