The Oyo State Primary Health Care Board has commenced a nine-day training programme for healthcare workers on the Integrated Management of Childhood Illness (IMCI) as part of efforts to improve child healthcare delivery and reduce preventable deaths across the state.

The Training of Trainers (ToT) and Facilitating Skills Course, holding at Plaza De Aruna Hotel, Eleekara, Oyo, is designed to strengthen the capacity of healthcare workers to identify, assess and treat common childhood illnesses, as well as refer cases requiring specialised medical attention.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, the Executive Secretary of the Board, Dr Muideen Olatunji, represented by the Director of Disease Control and Immunisation, Dr Festus Mustapha, said the initiative underscored the government’s commitment to improving child health through stronger primary healthcare services.

Olatunji stressed the importance of equipping healthcare workers with the skills to recognise early signs of illness and respond promptly to prevent complications and save lives.

He said, “Healthcare workers must be well equipped to recognise early signs of illness in children and respond appropriately, as timely diagnosis and treatment can prevent complications and save lives.”

He explained that the IMCI strategy provided a comprehensive approach to managing common childhood illnesses and would improve the quality of care available to children at primary healthcare facilities.

The Executive Secretary urged participants to take the training seriously and apply the knowledge acquired in their daily duties, noting that the success of the programme would depend on how effectively the skills were put into practice.

Also speaking, the State IMCI Programme Officer, Mrs Adepeju Mosunmade, emphasised the need for healthcare workers to strictly adhere to established guidelines when assessing and managing sick children.

She said proper assessment, accurate classification of illnesses and appropriate treatment were critical to preventing complications and reducing childhood mortality.

Mosunmade urged participants to pay particular attention to danger signs in children, maintain accurate medical records, communicate effectively with caregivers and ensure the rational use of medicines.

She said, “Proper assessment, accurate classification and appropriate treatment are crucial to preventing complications and childhood deaths.”

The programme officer also highlighted the importance of the Training of Trainers component, explaining that participants were expected to transfer the knowledge and skills acquired to other healthcare workers to expand the programme’s reach across health facilities and communities.

The nine-day training features classroom sessions, practical demonstrations, case studies, group exercises, clinical simulations and facilitation techniques.

It also covers the management of common childhood illnesses, including malaria, pneumonia, diarrhoea and malnutrition, with emphasis on early detection, appropriate treatment, caregiver counselling, follow-up and referral.

At the end of the programme, participants are expected to have acquired the clinical and teaching skills required to improve the management of childhood illnesses and train other healthcare workers on the effective implementation of the IMCI strategy.