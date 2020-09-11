Oyo govt trains 2,454 Headteachers on safe reopening of schools

Ahead of the resumption os schools in Oyo State, the state’s Universal Basic Education Board has just concluded the training of 2, 454 Head Teachers in the state on Covid-19 preventive measures.

The training session, which was held across all Educational zones in the state, started on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, and ended on Thursday, September 10, 2020.

Recall that the pandemic hit the country, in March, leading to the total closure of schools since then.

Speaking at the event, the Executive Chairman, Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board, Dr Nureni Adeniran said in view of World Health Organisation’s submission that Covid-19 might be with us for a while, the Board in collaboration with Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) has begun the capacity building of all teachers at primary school level as directed by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

He added that the training is complementing Oyo State Government’s efforts in containing the spread of COVID-19 pandemic, noting that the State Government had earlier organised and funded training of school administrators on COVID-19 preventive measures for both Primary and Secondary school teachers.

Adeniran further said that the state government’s zeal is to prepare headteachers for a safe and hitch-free reopening of schools and learning facilities, while it takes into consideration the health, safety, environmental protection and security of learners, teachers, education personnel and families.

He urged facilitators at the training to follow stipulated measures, actions and recommendations put in place by the NCDC and Oyo State Emergency Operation Centre.

While he commended Governor Seyi Makinde, whose quality leadership and direction deployed into containing Covid-19 in Oyo State, has helped leaders at all levels in Nigeria to adapt and adopt sound policies and strategies so far used in fighting the pandemic in Oyo State, he also thanked UBEC for its collaborations and supports to the State Government.

He also said that the state government proactively aligned some of its policies and actions along with Federal Government, International Agencies, MDAs, so as to prevent the escalation of the disease within the school environment and the entire populace.

Adeniran added that proactive steps of the Board, through its Learning-on-air programmes cushioned the devastating impact of Covid-19 otherwise known as SARS-COV-2 might have had on pupils and the primary education sector.

The six major topics in the training, organised by Oyo State Emergency Operation Centre focused on managing schools and ensuring safety in the post-COVID lockdown; the concept and practice of social distancing and its implications; promoting personal, environmental hygiene and cough etiquette as a safeguard against COVID-19 and other respiratory diseases.

Other topics include observing other preventive measures against COVID-19 with the use of face-mask; dealing with the psychological effects of pandemic and lockdown on the learner and helping them to overcome the trauma and adjust to the realities of the disease; and identifying and responding to learners showing signs of illness.

The training was witnessed by representatives of UBEC, Nigeria Union of Teachers and Association of Primary School Headteachers of Nigeria.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

What I Told Trump About Christian Massacre Allegation ― Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Tuesday, revealed his response to President Donald Trump over the American leader’s allegation that the Nigerian government was slaughtering Christians, telling him that the problem between cattle testers and farmers was a cultural thing rather than ethnicity or religion…Oyo trains Headteachers

COMMENTARY: Four Reasons It’s Stupid To Compare Nigeria’s Petrol Prices With Other Countries, By Farooq Kperogi

In trying to justify Buhari’s latest callous hike in the price of petrol (amid a pandemic, no less), Buhari’s supporters increasingly sound like noisome idiots straining hard to be low-grade morons. Here are four reasons it’s stupid to compare Nigeria’s petrol prices with others…Oyo trains Headteachers Oyo trains Headteachers

Constitution Review: Middle Belt Congress Seeks Additional 19 States, Abolition Of Local Councils

Ahead of the proposed amendment of the 1999 Constitution by the Senate ad-hoc committee led by Senator Ovie Omo Agege, the Middle Belt Congress has submitted a memorandum to the Committee.

Investigation revealed that the MBC is seeking for the creation of an additional 19 states in the country to make the total number of states to 55…Oyo trains Headteachers Oyo trains Headteachers