Oyo govt to upgrade Adeoyo Hospital to match UCH, global standards

The Oyo State Government has unveiled its plan to enhance healthcare service delivery by elevating Adeoyo State Hospital to the standard of the University College Hospital, Ibadan, as well as other highly rated hospitals within and beyond Nigeria.

Governor Seyi Makinde made this known on Wednesday while handing over 31 medical equipment to the management of the Ring Road State Hospital, Adeoyo, Ibadan.

Speaking through his Executive Assistant on Administration, Rev. Idowu Ogedengbe, the governor stated that the delivery of the equipment aligns with his administration’s vision to upgrade specialist hospitals like the Ring Road State Hospital to the standard of university teaching hospitals in the areas of training and healthcare service delivery.

He added that the procurement of the medical equipment followed an assessment of the Ring Road State Hospital, Adeoyo, conducted during a medical outreach by Christ Compassion to the Rural World in 2024.

“We are here today to officially hand over 31 different pieces of equipment to the management of the Ring Road State Hospital, Adeoyo.

“This is in line with the vision of the Executive Governor of Oyo State, Engr. Seyi Makinde, which aims to elevate specialist hospitals like the Ring Road State Hospital, Adeoyo, to the standard of university teaching hospitals such as UCH, in the areas of training and healthcare delivery through the provision of necessary medical equipment that will support sound medical services for residents of the state.

“The procurement of these medical equipment by the office of the Executive Governor followed the assessment of the Ring Road State Hospital, Adeoyo, for suitability as one of the hospitals to be used for surgical procedures during the last medical outreach organised by Christ Compassion to the Rural World in December 2024.

“Due to the state of the facilities in the operating theatres, the hospital could not be utilised during that exercise.

“Consequently, the governor considered it necessary to ensure the hospital is well-equipped not only for future collaborations between the state and prospective partners—including corporate organisations and religious bodies—but also to make the Ring Road State Hospital a centre of surgical excellence, providing comprehensive medical services to the people of Oyo State.

“According to Africa Research Connect, the Ring Road State Hospital in Ibadan serves as a pivotal healthcare institution, not only as a centre for patient care but also playing a significant role in medical research and education.

“It has contributed to various studies that explore critical health challenges, including mental health, geriatric care, and public health concerns.

“The research initiatives undertaken at Ring Road State Hospital reflect a dedication to improving health outcomes and understanding the complexities of health issues faced by the Nigerian population.

“While thanking His Excellency for this kind gesture, I wish to appeal to the management and staff of this hospital to maximise the value of these equipment by ensuring they are properly maintained to preserve their durability and effectiveness.

“Fortunately, the equipment procured are not only of the best quality available, but they are also highly modern and carefully selected to ensure that their reagents and other consumables remain accessible and affordable. They will last long.

“Let me also use this opportunity to thank all the stakeholders who made today’s event a success—from the Chairman of the State Hospital Management Board to the Director of Medical Services, as well as the Chief Medical Director and the management and staff of the Ring Road State Hospital, Adeoyo, Ibadan.”

Earlier in his remarks, the Chief Medical Director of Ring Road State Hospital, Adeoyo, Dr Oladipo Aremu, expressed appreciation to Governor Makinde for his contributions to the health sector, noting that the additional equipment would enhance the hospital’s services and alleviate challenges in providing quality medical care for the people of Oyo State.

In his goodwill message, the Director of the Christian Missionary Foundation, Dr Olatunde Oladoyinbo, commended the governor for establishing a functional and effective system in the health sector.

The event was attended by the Chairman of the Oyo State Hospital Management Board, Dr Akin Fagbemi, represented by the Director of Medical Services, Dr Olufemi Adesanya, as well as the Permanent Secretary of the Hospital Management Board, Dr Anifat Ibraheem, represented by Alhaji Akeem Tanimowo, among other dignitaries.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE