Oyo govt to spend N109bn on expansion, construction of facilities on Ladoja circular road

The Oyo State Government has disclosed that N109.23 billion would be spent on the expansion of scope of works on the 15.5km southeast segment as well the construction of toll plaza, flyovers, underpass, entry and exit points with mini toll gate at 16.7 km Jagun/Ibadan/Ife end of Rasidi Ladoja circular road.

The State Executive Council made this known at the end of its weekly Council meeting in Ibadan.

It is assured that with the efforts being put in place by Governor Sey Makinde’s led administration, the project would be delivered and become operational by 2027.

The State Commissioner of Information and Strategy, Prince Dotun Oyelade, in a statement issued on the resolution of the meeting stated that 16.7km Jagun/Ibadan/Ife axis of the Circular road project which costs which had been earlier estimated at ₦66,174,589,000 would now cost ₦92,284,301,000 while the expansion of scope of works on South East section of the road would gulp N16,957,729,000.

The upward review of the contract sum, according to the statement, is attributable to additional constructions that will complement the project, such as the toll plaza, flyover, underpass, entry and exit points with a mini toll gate.

The expansion of scope of work on the 15.5km Southeast segment of the Circular road, along the Lagos/Ibadan/Jagun axis, according to the statement, will cost an additional ₦16,957,729,000.

The statement recalled that during the last Executive meeting, the Council approved the installation of public lighting along the Senator Rashidi Ladoja Circular Road Phase One.

The Commissioner for Public Works and Transport Arc Abdulmojeed Mogbonjubola, has also secured approval for road mapping, kerbs painting, installation of steel rails and patching of designated roads in Ibadan metropolis, including the Lead City University/Challenge junction road at the cost of ₦120,469,782.

The project will be handled through Direct Labour intervention of the Ministry.

In another development, the Council approved the establishment of Farm Service Centres across the nine Agricultural zones of the State.

The project, which costs ₦570,775,722 will create a one-stop shop for agricultural inputs across the zones; enhance dissemination of modern farming techniques and technology, establish market connections for smallholder farmers and many more.

Similarly, the Council approved the renovation of the Ministry of Agriculture’s Produce Department Office at Onireke, Ibadan, for the use of the Federal Government’s Agricultural and Rural Management Training Institute, South-Western Regional Training Centre.

The approval was based on the benefits of the Institute to the State, which include: wealth and job creation, poverty alleviation and rapid economic development, growth along the various agricultural value chains, among others.

The project will cost ₦128,532,743.

