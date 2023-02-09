By Wale Akinselure

Governor Seyi Makinde on Thursday inaugurated a 20-man committee to review the state’s civil and public service rules.

The committee headed by a former head of service and secretary to the state government, Chief Adebisi Adesola, is expected to come up with recommendations that will engender that the state’s civil and public service operations are in tune with modern advancements.

Speaking at the event held at the governor’s office, Ibadan, Makinde said the administration considered the review expedient because the last review was done in the year 2013.

Pointing to advancements in technology, Makinde said he had always wished that electronic approval of documents replaces the usual practice of tons of files being dropped on his table for him to append his signature using ink pen.

He charged the committee to take a holistic look at the existing rules with a view to bringing public and civil servants up to speed with realities of today’s work environment.

He noted that the operators in the private sector were included in the committee because their inputs will engender better effectiveness and efficiency in public service operations.

Furthermore, Makinde asked the committee to look at the workability of having to domesticate federal government stipulations regarding the public and civil service, particularly the issue of age of retirement for some categories of workers.

The review committee has as members; representatives of Association of Retired Permanent Secretaries and Heads of Service in Oyo and Osun States, those of ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs); labour unions, Deloitte & Touche Consulting, among others.

