Oyo govt to repatriate trafficked indigenes stranded in Lebanon

The governor of Oyo State, Engineer Seyi Makinde has declared that his government would repatriate all Oyo indigenes found to have been trafficked to Lebanon.

According to a release signed by Mr. Taiwo Adisa, the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Makinde vowed that his government would not watch indigenes of the state suffer dehumanization under any circumstance after receiving a brief on the plight of indigenes who have been trafficked to Lebanon from the Senior Special Assistant on Diaspora matters, Mrs Bolanle Sarumi-Aliyu.

“We will pay for the repatriation of all Oyo State indigenes who have been confirmed to have been trafficked to Lebanon. Please put all necessary plans in place to bring them back.

“I understand that some well-meaning individuals and groups have made some donations to some of the victims, let them use such donations as pocket money.

“This state will pay for their flights and the fees requested to conduct COVID-19 tests on each of them,” Makinde said in response to the brief by the SSA Diaspora Matters.

Sarumi-Aliyu revealed that while 40 of such victims have been screened and ready for the journey back home, more victims were still being discovered.

She added that her office had been working closely with Lebanese authorities to identify Oyo State indigenes stranded in Lebanon, adding that the 40 victims already screened would be returning home this month.

“We are expecting them back on a special flight on August 12. The government of Engineer Seyi Makinde has shown a renewed commitment to the welfare of our people in the diaspora and we are pleased with that.

Sarumi-Aliyu revealed that in July, 11 indigenes of similar circumstance were rescued and are going through rehabilitation with the social workers in the Ministry of Women Affairs.

