Oyo govt to deploy 2,000 security operatives for Ladoja’s coronation ceremony

…..as Tinubu, Atiku, other high-profile personalities expected to be in attendance.

The Oyo State government has announced plans to deploy 2,000 security personnel for the coronation of Oba Rasidi Ladoja as the 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland.

The Chairman of the Coronation Planning Committee and former President General of the Central Council of Ibadan Indigenes (CCII), Chief Bayo Oyero, disclosed this during a briefing with journalists at the Olubadan Palace, Oker-Aremo, Ibadan North, on Saturday.

He explained that the large number of security operatives, including police, Civil Defence, and Amotekun Corps, is necessary because of the high-profile guests expected.

According to him, President Bola Tinubu, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, lawmakers, traditional rulers, and other dignitaries will attend the event.

Oyero said the Ladoja’s coronation ceremony is more than a local celebration, describing it as a reflection of Yoruba heritage, Nigerian culture, and African identity. “This event is not just Ibadan’s; it is a celebration of the resilience and cultural identity of our people,” he said.

He also noted that Governor Seyi Makinde made history by appointing a non-government official to lead the coronation committee.

He added that the governor has provided the necessary support for the weeklong programme.

Giving details of the activities, Oyero said the cultural fiesta will hold on Tuesday, September 23, at the Olubadan Stadium, Iyaganku.

A coronation lecture by Prof. Toyin Falola is scheduled for Wednesday, September 24, at the International Conference Centre, University of Ibadan.

On Thursday, September 25, there will be a praise and worship concert at the Civic Centre, Idi-Ape, which coincides with Oba Ladoja’s 81st birthday.

The main coronation ceremony is set for Friday, September 26, at Mapo Hall grounds. The events continue on Sunday, September 28, with a Thanksgiving service at the Catholic Cathedral, Oke Padre, while a special Jumat service at Ojaba Central Mosque on Friday, October 3, will close the activities.

Also speaking, the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, Otunba Ademola Ojo, said the Ladoja’s coronation ceremony will be broadcast live on television, radio, and social media platforms for Nigerians at home and abroad.

He added that Ibadan’s music industry will feature prominently, with Fuji stars Saheed Osupa, Taye Currency, and other local musicians performing.

Present at the briefing were the Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Dr Wasiu Olatubosun, the CCII President General, Barrister Niyi Ajewole, members of the planning committee, and traditional stakeholders.

