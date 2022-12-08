Adopt system of reevaluating lecturers’ job — Dominican Varsity VC

The acting vice chancellor of Dominican University (DU), Ibadan, Professor Hyginus Ekwuazi has advised the Federal Government to adopt a system of reevaluating the job of lectures in the Nigerian public universities in order to be able to pay them commensurably for the job they are doing.

Professor Ekwuazi said that it is wrong for the government to continue to pay lecturers the way it is doing because they are the ones producing the manpower.

The vice chancellor disclosed this during a press conference organised by the institution as one of the activities marking its first and second graduation ceremony coming up on Saturday, December 10, 2022.

Ekwuazi who lamented the state of infrastructural facilities in the public universities, said if the situation is not salvaged on time, “what will happen is what had already happened with the public primary and secondary schools in the country where parents no longer enroll their children in the public schools but in the private ones.

His words: “This will kill all public universities and the drift will be to private universities, because parents will start sending their children to private universities and then we will be left with federal dilapidated structures in public universities. This is already happening.”

He stressed that strike remains the ultimate solution for ASUU to drive home its demand with the Federal Government.

Speaking about the upcoming convocation ceremonies, the VC said the budding institution is set to turn out a total of 47 graduates into the labour market at its combined first and second convocation ceremonies for the 2020/2021 and 2021/2022 academic sessions on Saturday, December 10.

He hinted that six of the graduands will be bagging first class, 22 second class upper division and 19 second class lower division.

The ceremony according to him, will kick off with a foundation lecture on Friday, December 9, 2022 to be delivered by the chairman of the Board of Trustees of the institution, Chief Anthony Idigbe(SAN), with the title ‘An Impact- The Vision for Dominican University, Ibadan at 2pm in the Tom and Caroline Walker Hall of the institution.”

In a statement made available to the press and signed by the head of publicity arm of the institution, Rev, Fr Kenneth Nkadi, O. P at the event, the convocation lecture will be delivered by the chairman, BOT, Globus Bank Ltd, and a member of the governing council of the institution, Mr Peter Amangbo.

The ceremony will be presided over by the chancellor Rev, Fr, Modestus Ngwu O.P, the chancellor of the university and other assemblies of the university for the conferment of degrees, diplomas, certificates among others.

The governor of Oyo State, Mr Seyi Makinde will be the chief guest at the convocation ceremonies, while the special guests of honour for the occasion are his Imperial Majesties, the Olubadan of Ibadan, Senator Moshood Olalekan Balogun, and the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi Ojaja II.

The highlight of the ceremonies is the commissioning of the PS 133 Water Fountain at the event which begins at 11am.