Oyo State Government has sealed off some commercial banks as well as telecommunications masts in Ibadan for failing to pay statutory charges into the coffers of the state government.

The sealing was done by the enforcement team of the Ministry of Lands, Housing and Urban Development, led by the Director, Land Use Charge, Mr Olufisayo Ogunbiyi.

Ogunbiyi, according to a statement by the state Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mr Dotun Oyelade, said the sealing had been preceded by the enforcement team serving notices on the affected commercial banks and the telecommunications outfits.

He assured that once the affected businesses paid the required Land use charge, their premises would be re-opened for business.

Ogunbiyi said the state government had zero tolerance for non-compliance to its policies, enjoining all business owners to ensure payment of charges to the state government account as and when due.

Ogunbiyi said the exercise would continue enjoining all businesses in the State to continue to adhere to rules and stipulations guiding their operations.

