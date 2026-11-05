Oyo govt replies MURIC, lists Makinde’s support for Muslim community

The Oyo State Government has faulted allegations by the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) that Governor Seyi Makinde is anti-Islam, citing his contributions to Islamic institutions and support for Muslim activities before and during his administration.

The government said Makinde’s relationship with the Muslim community predated his emergence as governor, adding that his personal contributions to Islamic activities contradicted the allegations.

The governor’s Special Adviser on Media, Dr Sulaimon Olanrewaju, stated this in a response to MURIC’s allegations, arguing that the governor’s actions should be considered in assessing his relationship with Muslims.

Olanrewaju said Makinde built the Omituntun Mosque before becoming governor and employed a resident imam, while his family had supported Ramadan lectures, Islamic programmes and other religious activities over the years.

He said, “Long before becoming governor, he built the Omituntun Mosque and employed a resident Imam. For years, the Omituntun family maintained engagement with the Muslim community through Ramadan lectures, Islamic programmes and other religious activities.”

According to him, the governor’s relationship with Muslims did not begin after he assumed public office, stressing that the activities predated his political ambition and access to public resources.

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The government also cited the declaration of a work-free day to commemorate Hijrah, the Islamic New Year, as evidence of the administration’s recognition of Islamic religious observances.

It challenged MURIC to identify any Islamic practice abolished, Muslim institution proscribed or religious right withdrawn by the Makinde administration.

“Since becoming governor, what Islamic practice has Makinde abolished? What Muslim institution has he proscribed? What Islamic celebration has he banned? What Muslim right has he withdrawn?” Olanrewaju asked.

He added that allegations concerning the participation of Muslim students and teachers in Christmas carols and Christian crusades had not been backed by any official directive or policy document.

“These are serious claims. However, no official directive, circular, executive instruction or policy of the Oyo State Government has been produced showing that Governor Makinde ordered or approved the alleged forcing of Muslim students or teachers to participate in Christmas carol activities or Christian crusades,” he said.

On the demolition of the Adogba Central Mosque during the reconstruction of the Iwo Road Interchange, the government said Makinde had visited the mosque before its demolition, worshipped with members of the Muslim community and explained the need for the structure to give way to the infrastructure project.

It added that the governor fulfilled his promise to rebuild the mosque, which was subsequently handed over to the Muslim community with modern facilities.

Olanrewaju noted that the commissioning of the reconstructed mosque attracted prominent Muslim leaders, including the Sultan of Sokoto.

He said, “Before the demolition took place, Governor Makinde personally visited the mosque, joined Muslims in worship, explained why the structure had to give way for the infrastructure project and publicly committed to rebuilding it.”

The government added that the governor fulfilled his commitment by handing over the reconstructed mosque to the community.

It further maintained that Makinde’s support for Muslim organisations, donations to Islamic bodies and participation in religious activities formed part of his engagement with the Muslim community.

The statement said the administration’s record showed no policy specifically designed to suppress Islam or restrict the religious rights of Muslims.

Olanrewaju said the governor’s conduct before and during his tenure demonstrated a pattern of engagement with different religious communities.

He added that Makinde’s approach to religious inclusion would remain relevant to discussions about his political aspirations beyond Oyo State, saying he would uphold the constitutional rights of Nigerians irrespective of their religious beliefs if elected president.