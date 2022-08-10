Oyo govt reiterates commitment to reducing dependence on oil, promoting agricultural products for export

The Oyo State Government has reiterated plans to reduce dependence on oil as a major source of revenue with the promotion of agricultural products for export.

The state Commissioner for Trade, Industry, Investment and Cooperatives, Olasunkanmi Olaleye stated this while delivering a keynote address during the state committee stakeholders’ meeting on export promotion, in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, recently.

Olaleye, who informed of the state’s readiness to harness articulated ideas and recommendations that will boost agricultural production, said the purpose of the committee meeting was to circulate necessary information on the efforts of the government through the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) in relation to the government’s policy programme targeted at giving agriculture the priority it deserves.

The commissioner added that the committee would also identify agricultural products, and solid minerals, among others, viable for exports.

He noted that: “This committee, which comprises inter-ministerial collaboration among relevant ministries, departments and agencies at the state and federal levels, including stakeholders from private sectors is expected to assist the federal government in increasing foreign earnings of the country as well as assist in increasing the state government revenue potentials from exporting agricultural products, towards accelerating development and economic growth, that is how to grow an economy and make a state self-reliant financially.

“We appeal to the committee members to come up with more good ideas to harness the potentials for growth and as well deliberate on hindrances to export businesses, particularly in Oyo state and give necessary advice and recommendations to develop state policy on export.”

According to him, businesses are better driven by the private sector while the government provides the enabling environment, “We will not jettison your ideas, especially as they serve the purpose that the committee was created,” Olaleye assured.

On her part, the Trade Promotion Advisor, NEPC, Ibadan Smart Office, Mrs Bolanle Emmanuel, pointed out that some of the challenges exporters face included; access to good roads, trade support facilities, finance to procure required equipment, and platforms to showcase exporters’ products as well as security of farmers and their products.

Emmanuel urged the state government to organise trade fairs, to give farmers the opportunity to showcase their products while promoting the state’s agricultural values to the global community.

