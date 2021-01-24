Oyo govt partners private sector to provide employment

In a bid to put an end to unemployment among youths in the state, the Oyo State Human Capital Development Office (HCDO), has entered into a partnership with the Organised Private Sector. Executive Assistant to the state governor on Administration and Service, Rev Idowu Ogedengbe, said the purpose of the partnership was to find a lasting solution to unemployment among youths in the states and to develop human resources towards economic growth.

Ogedengbe stated this at the inaugural meeting of the partnership, tagged: “Working as a Team Towards Winning Together,” held in Premier Hotel, Ibadan.

“We intend to achieve rapid economic growth by looking at the opportunity for partnership between the state and the private sector, particularly in the area of human capital development.

“We want to start seeing our people as our greatest asset, start seeing what we can do to develop their competences and capacities, ability to do something with themselves.

“We know that government can’t employ everybody but looking at the level of unemployment in Nigeria, particularly in Oyo State is something that we know if we start engaging the various stakeholders and we start talking about what we need to do to reduce the number of people that we see in the unemployment market, we will be making some headway.

“We will be creating skilful people, we will be creating entrepreneurs, we will be creating employable people. People that can attend an interview, who can have the skill to support the aspiration of various businesses, who can work in any of the industries.

ALSO READ: PDP expresses concern over multiple disasters affecting states

“We want to begin to raise the level of our people because we know if our people are highly developed in terms of their

competences, their capacities, it will lead to economic growth and it reduces poverty significantly in our state.

“Before you know it, we will be able to create new industries, new sectors that will employ many of our youths.

“Some will be employed by reason of the fact that they will start their own enterprise and some will be employed by reason of the fact that they are skilful and they can offer themselves employment in those industries.

“These are things we are thinking of because we just have to do something.

“An idle hand is a devil’s workshop; if we don’t begin to get some of our youths out of unemployment market, the problem is going to come hunting every one of us,” Ogedengbe said.

In his contribution, Hon Seyi Adisa representing Afijio constituency, said the bill on Oyo State enterprise and employment trust fund already in the State House of Assembly, would change the way the State handled entrepreneurship and employment of youths.

Also, the representative of NACCIMA Youth Entrepreneurs, Mr Segun Bolaji, said the agency was ready to partner with Oyo State government to develop human resource.

He called for more world-class entrepreneurs in order to meet international demand and standard.

“As we are trying to build entrepreneurs, let us build world-class entrepreneurs.

“Entrepreneurs whose products and services can go to any part of the world without out any problem; we want all our

entrepreneurs to key into the various international standard.

“The product we are going to have at the end of the day will have zero defect,” Bolaji said.

Some of the participants who spoke at the end of the meeting described it as a welcome development and hoped for a

more conducive business environment henceforth.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Oyo govt partners private sector to provide employment

Nigeria Recorded 70 COVID-19 Deaths Last Week – Highest In Six Months

Last week, Nigeria recorded 70 new COVID-19 deaths which is the highest in six months, Tribune Online analysis reveals.

According to data sourced from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), the last time Nigeria recorded more deaths than last week was the 78 deaths reported in the 30th week of the pandemic (July 19 – July 25)…

Oyo govt partners private sector to provide employment