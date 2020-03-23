Oyo govt orders closure of all night clubs, limits gatherings at wedding, burial ceremonies to 30

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State on Monday night announced a limitation on gatherings for religious services, weddings, parties, burial ceremonies, among others to not more than 30 persons.

This is just as he announced that all night clubs are to be closed until further notice.

The governor made this known in a statewide broadcast he made on Monday night, saying this is in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the state.

To quarantine suspected cases, he named the ten-bed centre at Jericho Chest Hospital, Ibadan; four-bed centre at University College Hospital, Ibadan and four-bed centre at LAUTECH Teaching Hospital, Ogbomoso, as isolation centres.

He assured of rehabilitation of the Maternal and Health Centre at Olodo which had been redesignated as the state infectious disease centre which had the capacity to isolate over 100 cases.

As part of other measures to curtail a spread, Makinde also announced the indefinite postponement of earlier scheduled state events like the Nigerian Mining and Geosciences Summit and the Agribusiness Summit.

In addition, he assured that the state government was collaborating with the College of Medicine to set up two diagnostic centres at the University College Hospital, Ibadan, with operations to begin by end of the week.

He said the two centres were awaiting the validation of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, adding that it was awaiting reagents for testing which had been ordered.

It would be recalled the state governor had earlier directed the closure of all schools in the state, suspended the free health mission and workers’ verification exercise till after Easter.