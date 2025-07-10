Oyo govt orders 202 floating teachers to report to their LGUBEAs

The Oyo State Government has ordered about 202 teachers who were not integrated into the Post-Primary Schools Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM) to return to their Local Government Universal Basic Education Authorities (LGUBEAs) without further delay.

The Chairman, Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board, OYOSUBEB, Dr Nureni Aderemi Adeniran, who stated this during a meeting with Education Secretaries from the 33 LGUBEAs, stated that the currently floating teachers could risk their salaries being withheld if they do not comply.

He noted that while some of them did not meet up with the requirements for the transfer, others were affected by none vacancy at TESCOM.

Recall that the Oyo State government absorbed about 2,000 primary school teachers, seconded to TESCOM by the previous administration in October 2022.

However, about 202 teachers who were not integrated into the post-primary school system have refused to report back at their LGUBEAs or OYOSUBEB, despite being paid their salaries regularly by the present administration.

Reacting, Dr Adeniran said the teachers’ refusal to report at their LGUBEAS, mean their appointments are not regularised.

He said: “All teachers not integrated into TESCOM who are refusing to return to OYOSUBEB, must report at their LGUBEAs with immediate effect.”

Adeniran frowned at the salaries being paid which does not commiserate with the number of teachers on the Board’s voucher, due to their refusal to report to classrooms.

He added that Governor Seyi Makinde had clearly stated in 2022 that the non-absorbed teachers should return to OYOSUBEB.

“Violating this order of the governor is tantamount to gross misconduct,” he said.

He, therefore, ordered the immediate compilation of names, LGUBEAs, of the affected 202 teachers.

Additionally, Adeniran announced that the board in collaboration with the Universal Basic Education Commission, UBEC, has begun the School-Based Management Committee-School Improvement Programme (SBMC-SIP).

He said the SBMC-SIP encourages community participation and ownership of schools through the disbursement of funds directly to SBMCs for the improvement of infrastructure, learning materials and equipment in schools.

“The overall aim is to increase access to education, qualitative education and achieve equity in the provision of Basic Education in Nigeria,” he said.

He appealed to the Education Secretaries to monitor the ongoing project in their LGUBEAs.

