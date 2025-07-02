Oyo govt launches subsidised transport scheme for Ajayi Crowther University students

The Oyo State Government, through Pacesetter Transport Services, has officially launched a subsidized return transport scheme for Ajayi Crowther University students travelling from Oyo to major destinations.

This announcement was made by the Chairman of Pacesetter Transport Services, Dr. Oladeji Dikko Salami, on Wednesday in Ibadan.

According to the announcement, this significant initiative, in collaboration with the Alumni Association of Ajayi Crowther University, aims to enhance student welfare and mobility.

“The subsidised transport program is designed to alleviate the travel burden on students and strengthen the connection between the university and the surrounding community.

“It demonstrates how alumni engagement and government collaboration can yield tangible benefits for the younger generation.

The initiative, which was launched earlier this week, will provide affordable transport services for students returning home, with key drop-off points at Moniya Train Station in Ibadan, Oshodi Terminal, and Ojota Terminal in Lagos.

Commenting on this development, the Global Alumni President and Chairman of the Oyo State Road Maintenance Agency (OYSROMA), Hon. Busoye Ogunlade, described the initiative as a fulfillment of the promises made by the alumni body when they assumed leadership.

He emphasised that the alumni are dedicated to attracting opportunities and partnerships from both the government and international organisations to support the institution and its students.

“This is a clear demonstration of our commitment to our mandate. We promised to create avenues of support for the university community, and this transport initiative is one of many impactful projects in the pipeline,” said Hon. Ogunlade.

The Alumni Association expressed deep appreciation to the Executive Governor of Oyo State, Engr. Seyi Makinde, for his consistent support of educational institutions in the state.

They also commended the Sole Administrator of Pacesetter Transport Services, Dr. Oladeji Dikko Salami, for facilitating this collaboration.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE