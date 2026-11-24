Oyo State Government has intensified fumigation and disinfection of strategic public spaces across the state as part of efforts to prevent the spread of infectious diseases, including Ebola and Lassa fever.

This was contained in a statement released by the Commissioner for Information, Prince Dotun Oyelade, who said that the Commissioner for Environment and Natural Resources, Ademola Aderinto, disclosed this during a fumigation and disinfection exercise at selected locations in Ibadan.

Aderinto said the exercise was part of the ministry’s routine responsibility to maintain a healthy environment and support the government’s public health protection measures.

He said the government was taking proactive steps to guard against the possible introduction and spread of infectious diseases, stressing that it would not wait for an outbreak before taking preventive action.

“Although we have not recorded any confirmed case of Ebola in Oyo State, we will not take chances or wait until there is an outbreak before putting preventive measures in place,” he said.

The commissioner explained that the exercise covered several strategic public spaces beyond the Ibadan Airport, particularly locations that attract large crowds and witness considerable human movement.

He listed Mapo Hall and the Ibadan Airport among the locations covered, adding that markets, public event centres and other places of public interest would also benefit from the exercise.

According to him, the ministry will sustain the fumigation and disinfection programme as part of efforts to ensure that public spaces remain safe for residents, visitors and business operators.

He added that the exercise would be extended to areas that host major gatherings and events to minimise environmental health risks.