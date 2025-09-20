Oyo govt inaugurates eye healthcare committee to tackle preventable blindness

Oyo State Ministry of Health has inaugurated the Oyo State Eye Health Care Committee (Technical Working Group) in alignment with the directives of the Federal Ministry of Health through the National Eye Health Programme (NEHP).

The inauguration ceremony, held at the Ministry’s Conference Room, Secretariat, Ibadan, was presided over by the Honourable Commissioner for Health, Dr Oluwaserimi Ajetunmobi, who described the occasion as a “historic step” towards strengthening eye care services across the state.

Speaking during the event, Dr Ajetunmobi reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to ensuring that every resident has access to quality and affordable eye care. She highlighted the alarming number of Nigerians suffering from avoidable blindness, especially due to cataracts and uncorrected refractive errors.

“Oyo State cannot afford to overlook the growing public health challenge posed by visual impairment,” she said. “This Committee will serve as a central coordinating platform to guide policy, align development partners, and integrate eye health into primary and secondary healthcare across all local government areas.”

She charged members of the Committee to approach their responsibilities with dedication, professionalism, and a deep sense of service, assuring them of the Ministry’s full support and leadership.

“We are confident that the Committee’s work will restore sight to thousands and significantly improve public health outcomes across Oyo State,” she added.

The newly inaugurated Committee comprises seasoned professionals across various fields of eye health:

Dr Adepoju Susan – HOD, Ophthalmology, LAUTECH Teaching Hospital (Chairperson)

Dr O. A. Babatunde – Director of Public Health, Oyo State Ministry of Health

Dr Iyabo Kareem – Deputy Director of Public Health

Mrs Bejide Morounmubo – State Eye Health Officer, SMoH (Secretary)

Mrs Ogunlade Victoria – Eye Health Desk Officer, SPHCB (represented)

Dr Ologunsua Yinka – Chairman, Ophthalmological Society of Nigeria (OSN), Oyo State

Dr Okotete Olalekan – Representative, Nigeria Optometric Association (NOA)

Mrs Opasina A. E. and Mrs G. A. Obidoyin – Representatives, Nigeria Ophthalmic Nurses Association (NONA)

Mr Ojeniyi Olufemi O. – Chairman, Nigeria Association of the Blind, Oyo State.

The Committee has been mandated to commence work immediately on a comprehensive State Eye Health Strategy. Priority areas will include the expansion of cataract surgery programmes, correction of refractive errors, community-based eye screenings, and the integration of eye care into all levels of the health system.

In her official declaration, Dr Ajetunmobi said: “It is my honour and privilege to formally declare the Oyo State Eye Health Care Committee (Technical Working Group) duly inaugurated, to the glory of God and for the benefit of humanity.”

