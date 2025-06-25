Oyo govt holds executive session in honour of Olunloyo

The Oyo State Government has held an executive session in honour of the former governor, the late Dr. Omololu Olunloyo, during which plans to digitise his private library were unveiled.

Governor Seyi Makinde, speaking at the session held at the House of Chiefs wing of the State House of Assembly, said the decision was made in recognition of the elder statesman’s contributions to the education sector.

According to him, “Chief Olunloyo was a genius whose contributions to education at both the state and national levels remain indelible.

“His private library is a treasure trove of knowledge, capable of offering solutions to numerous societal challenges.

“He invested heavily in books, which made him stand out among his peers in academia.

“For future generations to benefit from his fountain of knowledge, it is necessary to preserve his library, which I believe is a befitting heritage he leaves behind.”

He emphasized the state’s commitment to providing the necessary resources to safeguard the library for posterity.

The governor also highlighted the potential of the Olunloyo Library to serve as a significant tourist attraction, aligning with his administration’s focus on tourism as a key pillar of economic development.

Governor Makinde described the late elder statesman as his “conspiratorial partner in progress” and one of the intellectual pillars of his administration, adding that the library holds valuable knowledge capable of addressing various societal challenges.

He assured the Olunloyo family that the monumental park named after the former governor is ready for inauguration and will be opened in accordance with the family’s decision.

While speaking, the governor also observed a minute of silence to honour victims of the accident that occurred on Tuesday in the Soka area of Ibadan.

Earlier, in their separate tributes, the Deputy Governor of Oyo State, Barrister Bayo Lawal, and the Acting Rector of The Polytechnic, Ibadan, Dr. Taiwo Lasisi, eulogized the late Olunloyo, describing him as an embodiment of brilliance with a profound commitment to public service.

Speaking on behalf of the family, Mrs. Oluyemi Olunloyo-Buckner said Dr. Olunloyo was not only an exceptionally brilliant personality but also a father who gave the family identity, heritage, and love.

Dr. Victor Omololu Olunloyo, a former governor of the old Oyo State and a renowned mathematician, died on April 6, 2025, just days before his 90th birthday.

