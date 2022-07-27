Oyo govt has reinstated 129 sacked teachers ― SUBEB boss

The Oyo State Government has reinstated 129 public primary school teachers, who were sacked by the immediate past administration over various alleged violations of public service rules.

The Executive Chairman, Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Dr Nureni Adeniran, stated this in a press release, on Wednesday.

Adeniran said it was the state exco decision to reinstate 129 teachers dismissed by the late governor Abiola Ajimobi administration which spanned 2011-2019.

He, however, said the terms and conditions were that the reinstated workers must agree not to demand payment of arrears for the period they were away.

Rather, he said the state converted the time the teachers were away to leave of absence.

Adeniran said it was expedient for the reinstated teachers to reciprocate the gesture of Governor Seyi Makinde-led administration through commitment and rededication to duty.

