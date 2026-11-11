Oyo govt hands over 88 rebuilt shops to Alesinloye fire victims

The Oyo State Government has handed over 88 reconstructed shops to traders affected by the March 2026 fire outbreak at Alesinloye Market, Ibadan, free of charge.

The handover, which took place on Wednesday, November 11, followed the state government’s promise to rebuild the affected section of the market and restore the livelihoods of traders who lost their shops and goods to the inferno.

The Executive Chairman of Ibadan South-West Local Government, Hon. Kehinde Adeyemi Akande, who performed the handover on behalf of Governor Seyi Makinde, said the exercise fulfilled the governor’s commitment during his visit to the market after the incident.

Speaking at the ceremony, Akande said the governor had promised that the affected shops would be reconstructed and returned to their owners free of charge.

“If we can all recall, a few months ago there was a fire outbreak at Alesinloye Market. We came here to sympathise with the victims and assure them that the government would reconstruct the affected section of the market.

“Our governor, as we all know, is a man of the people. Whenever anything happens in the state, he is always present. He promised that the shops would be rebuilt and handed back to the victims free of charge, and that is what we are doing today,” he said.

Akande said the reconstructed section had been redesigned to provide a safer, more organised and accessible trading environment, with improved access roads leading to the shops.

He added that the government had also put measures in place to prevent a recurrence of the incident, including the reconstruction of the market’s fire station and the permanent deployment of safety officers by the local government.

According to him, the officers would monitor compliance with safety regulations and ensure a secure environment for traders.

The council chairman further disclosed that the state government had earlier paid N250,000 to each affected trader as immediate relief following the fire outbreak.

“When the incident happened, both state and local government officials visited the market to sympathise with the traders. After the Deputy Governor’s visit, the Governor himself came here and immediately approved the payment of N250,000 to each affected trader to help alleviate their losses,” he said.

Also speaking, a former member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Saheed Akinade-Fijabi, described the handover as the fulfilment of the governor’s promise and urged the beneficiaries to protect and maintain the reconstructed facilities.

Akinade-Fijabi explained that the 88 shops handed over represented the exact number of traders captured on the verified list compiled shortly after the fire outbreak.

Speaking on behalf of the traders, Alhaja Taiwo Sekinat Bisola, who represented the Babaloja of Alesinloye Market, expressed appreciation to the state government, saying the intervention would help affected traders return to their businesses.

She described the reconstruction as a major relief for the beneficiaries and appealed to them to maintain the facilities and observe safety regulations to prevent another fire outbreak.

The fire incident occurred in the early hours of March 11, 2026, in the plastic and rubber section of Alesinloye Market, destroying several shops and goods worth millions of naira