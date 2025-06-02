Oyo govt halts construction works on collapsed two-storey building at Dugbe

The Oyo State Government has ordered stoppage of construction works on the collapsed 2-storey commercial building in Ibadan on Monday.

The Commissioner for Land, Housing and Urban Development, Mr. Williams Akin-Funmilayo while carrying out an on the spot assessment on the collapsed structure on Monday ordered the entire place to be cordoned off.

Akin-Funmilayo said the decision was taken to prevent loss of lives and further damage.

He added that no life was lost except the destruction of what he described as sub-standard building materials.

“Preliminary investigation has revealed that sub-standard materials were being used in the construction of the collapsed structure.

“The government would carry out an integrity test on the collapsed structure, as well as on other outlets of the restaurant built by the same contractor,” he said.

The Oyo State Branch Secretary of the Nigerian Red Cross Society, Mr. Ojo Olaleye while confirming the incident to our correspondent disclosed that the incident occurred around 10 p.m. on Sunday.

She stated that no casualties were recorded, a moving vehicle sustained damage, and traffic has since been redirected around the area.

Meanwhile, security agencies have been strategically positioned in the area for effective traffic management as well to prevent breakdown of law and order.

