Oyo govt gives N100m support to Bode market fire victims

Oyo State government has redeemed its pledge to support victims of the Bode market fire disaster by donating N100 million to affected traders.

No fewer than 400 victims of the fire incident received N250,000 each at a disbursement ceremony held at the market in Ibadan South-West Local Government Area of the state.

Presenting the financial assistance to the beneficiaries, chairman of the local government, Kehinde Adeyemi Akande, commended Governor Seyi Makinde for providing the support.

He said the intervention would help cushion the effects of the disaster on more than 400 traders affected by the fire outbreak.

Akande described the gesture as a timely demonstration of the governor’s commitment to the welfare of residents, particularly traders whose livelihoods were affected by the unfortunate incident.

He added that the assistance would provide relief to the affected market women and other traders, helping them rebuild their businesses and restore their sources of income.

The council chairman urged the beneficiaries to make judicious use of the financial support, assuring them of the local government’s continued commitment to grassroots development and the welfare of residents.

Akande further stated that the Allied Peoples’ Movement (APM)-led administration in the state was committed to delivering the dividends of democracy to citizens at both the state and local government levels.

He, therefore, solicited support for the present administration and urged residents to vote for Governor Makinde at the federal level and Bimbo Adekambi at the state level.

In their separate remarks, the Babaloja and Iyaloja of Bode market, Adeniran and Fatima, respectively, appreciated Governor Makinde and the local government chairman for their support, pledging their continued support.

Those present at the ceremony included Honourable Saheed Akinade Fijabi, Chief of Staff to the chairman, Alhaji Abolaji Hassan Bello; Executive Assistant to the Governor on Information, Honourable Yinka Oladoyinbo; Senior Executive Adviser on Security to the Governor, Sunday Odukoya; Head of Local Government Administration, Alhaji Tunde Taofeek Olagunju; Director of Education and Social Services, Mrs Justina Oluwayanju and Director of Administration and General, Mrs Titilola Amusat, among others.