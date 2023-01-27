Oyo govt expresses commitment to infrastructural development, security of corps members

The Oyo state government has expressed its readiness to provide quality infrastructure and ensure the safety of members of the National Youth Service Corps(NYSC) in the state.

This was disclosed by the Governor of Oyo state, Seyi Makinde during the swearing-in ceremony of the 2023 Batch A stream 1 Corps members at the NYSC permanent orientation camp, Iseyin.

The NYSC, on Tuesday, swore in 1,362, comprising 439 males and 923 female corps members of 2022.

Makinde, represented by the Deputy governor of the state, Barr. Bayo Lawal said that the state government is working on ensuring a conducive environment for corps members posted to the state.

He also stated that the government is working with all security agencies to ensure the safety of the lives of corps members.

Furthermore, the governor congratulated the corps members on the successful completion of their academic programmes and mobilisation for the national service.

He urged them to avail themselves of the unique opportunity to participate actively in all the camp activities during the three-week orientation.

Makinde advised them to be security conscious at all times while assuring them of the opportunity to develop their entrepreneurial capacity through the scheme’s Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) programme.

On his part, the chairman of NYSC Oyo state governing board and commissioner for youth and sports, Seun Fakorede admonished the Corps members to display a high level of maturity and participate in all activities in the camp.





“I call on all corps members to avail themselves of the physical and leadership training as well as entrepreneurship and skill acquisition training.

“As our statutory obligation, we’ve concluded arrangements to make sure that the stay of Corps members is exciting and rewarding,” he said.

The Oyo NYSC state coordinator, Mr Odoba Abel Oche, appreciated the state government’s efforts in supporting the Scheme.

He said, ” I thank the Governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde for his wonderful support. In terms of payment of Corps members in state government agencies.”

He also applauded the efforts of the NYSC governing board for their support and contribution to the smooth running of the Scheme.

