Oyo govt establishes Centre of Excellence in Energy Innovation

The government of Oyo State has approved the establishment of a Centre of Excellence in Energy Innovation, which will be situated in the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso.

The Centre, which is a product of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the state government and Soprano PLC, a Finnish company, will provide training with a diploma, certificates and vacationing qualifications in the area of energy generation and capacity building in solid minerals development.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr. Taiwo Adisa, confirmed that the State Executive Council approved the establishment of the Centre and its location at LAUTECH at its meeting on February 2, 2021.

According to the statement, the MOU covers the establishment of a training institute that will develop the capacity of the teeming population in Oyo State in the Energy and Solid Minerals sector.

The Centre, the statement said, will also benefit from possible funding from the Public Sector Investment Facility (PIF) of the government of Finland as well as other sources of funding.

The statement read: “The Executive Council of Oyo State at its 3rd meeting of 2021 held on February 2, 2021, approved the establishment of a Centre of Excellence in Energy Innovation, following a memo from the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology.

“The Centre is to be cited inside the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso.

“The state’s Ministries of Education, Science and Technology; Energy and Mineral Resources; Justice; Budget and Economic Planning, as well as Finance, have been mandated to actualise the establishment of the Centre of Excellence, which will benefit from the MoU already signed by the government of Oyo State and Soprano PLC of Finland.”

The statement further indicated that the decision to cite the Centre inside LAUTECH Ogbomoso was cost-effective as the take-off cost of the Centre would be greatly reduced.

The statement further justified the need to establish the Centre in LAUTECH as against any other place, stating that “some existing facilities and staff of the University (LAUTECH) in the related courses of study like Pure and Applied Physics, Electrical Engineering and Mechanical Engineering would be of advantage to the Centre.

Other reasons that placed LAUTECH above other locations include the fact that “the ownership problem of the university had been resolved and it is now solely-owned by Oyo State; the establishment cost and take-off cost of the Centre would be reduced significantly by so doing; it would also reduce the running cost and overhead of the Centre.

The state government enumerated some of the activities of the Centre of Innovation to include; incubating energy innovation by utilising local and natural resources; training on how to use energy efficiently; producing middle-level manpower in the area of Energy Innovation and Utilisation.

Others are production of energy equipment for use and sales within and outside the state; boosting the economy of the state and providing job opportunities for the citizens as well as capacity building for the installation of equipment and infrastructure in the state.

