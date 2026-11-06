Oyo govt denies plan to sell Agodi Fish Farm, challenges APC to provide evidence

The Oyo State Government has dismissed allegations by the All Progressives Congress (APC) that Governor Seyi Makinde plans to sell or transfer the Agodi Government Fish Farm to a private developer.

The government described the allegation as false and an attempt by the opposition to mislead residents and create unnecessary anxiety over a public asset.

The Special Adviser on Media to the Governor, Sulaimon Olanrewaju, stated this in a press release, insisting that there was no plan by the state government to sell, cede or transfer the fish farm to any private developer.

“For the avoidance of doubt, there is no plan by the Oyo State Government to sell, cede or otherwise transfer the Agodi Government Fish Farm to any private developer,” he said.

Olanrewaju accused the opposition party of relying on speculation and misinformation rather than presenting evidence to support its allegation.

He said the APC failed to provide any document, directive, policy decision, Executive Council resolution or official communication to substantiate its claim.

“The Oyo APC’s statement is built entirely on conjecture. Nowhere did it provide any document, directive, policy decision, Executive Council resolution or official communication to support its sensational allegation,” he stated.

The governor’s aide said the government considered it necessary to respond to the allegation because of what he described as a deliberate attempt to mislead the public.

He also criticised the APC’s record in government, accusing the party of leaving behind abandoned projects, institutional decline, inadequate infrastructure and economic stagnation before the Makinde administration assumed office in 2019.

Olanrewaju said the current administration had demonstrated its commitment to developing the state through investments in infrastructure, education, healthcare, agriculture and economic expansion.

He maintained that the government was committed to preserving and optimising public assets for the benefit of residents.

The statement further described the Makinde administration as transparent, adding that government decisions were communicated openly and subjected to due process.

The governor’s aide challenged the APC to present evidence to support its allegation or withdraw the claim and apologise to the people of the state.

“If the APC possesses any credible evidence to support its allegation, it should present such evidence to the public. If it cannot, it should have the decency to retract the claim and apologise to the people of Oyo State for yet another attempt to mislead them,” he said.

He stressed that the Agodi Government Fish Farm remained a valuable public asset, adding that any decision concerning its operation, management or future development would be guided by public interest and the law.

“The Agodi Government Fish Farm remains a valuable public asset, and any matter relating to its operation, management or future development will always be guided by the overriding public interest and in accordance with the law,” Olanrewaju said.

He urged residents to disregard the APC’s allegation, assuring them that the government would continue to act with transparency and responsibility while pursuing its development agenda.

According to him, the people deserved meaningful discussions on job creation, agriculture, education, healthcare and economic growth rather than what he described as persistent misinformation and political alarmism.