Oyo govt declares Friday, May 21, holiday for LG election

Latest News
By Tribune Online

The Oyo State government has announced Friday, May 21, as a holiday.

A statement by Mr. Taiwo Adisa, Chief Press Secretary to Governor ‘Seyi Makinde, disclosed that the governor approved the holiday to enable the state conduct a hitch-free local government election holding on Saturday, May 22, 2021.

The statement urged every resident of Oyo State to go about their duties peacefully, while coming out en masse to their respective voting areas and participate in the election.

The statement read: “His Excellency, Governor ‘Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, has authorised the declaration of Friday, May 21, 2021, as a holiday.

“The declaration of the holiday is to enable residents of the state participate freely in the council elections billed to hold on Saturday May 22, 2021.

“Every indigene and resident of the state is hereby enjoined to go about his or her  business peacefully, while trooping out en masse to their respective voting areas and perform the civic responsibility on  Saturday.”

BUY OR SELL YOUR CAR IN 5 MINUTES WITH 2020CARS.NET CLICK HERE.
YOUR NEW CAR CONNECTS IN NIGERIA.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

You might also like
Latest News

JUSUN strike hampers Oyo APC lawyers from filing matter against LG election

Latest News

Two feared dead as gas explosion rocks event centre at Obasanjo’s Presidential…

Latest News

Yoruba group calls on Southern governors to back up their resolutions with…

Latest News

BREAKING: Ayade dumps PDP for APC

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More