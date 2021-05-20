Oyo govt declares Friday, May 21, holiday for LG election

The Oyo State government has announced Friday, May 21, as a holiday.

A statement by Mr. Taiwo Adisa, Chief Press Secretary to Governor ‘Seyi Makinde, disclosed that the governor approved the holiday to enable the state conduct a hitch-free local government election holding on Saturday, May 22, 2021.

The statement urged every resident of Oyo State to go about their duties peacefully, while coming out en masse to their respective voting areas and participate in the election.

The statement read: “His Excellency, Governor ‘Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, has authorised the declaration of Friday, May 21, 2021, as a holiday.

“The declaration of the holiday is to enable residents of the state participate freely in the council elections billed to hold on Saturday May 22, 2021.

“Every indigene and resident of the state is hereby enjoined to go about his or her business peacefully, while trooping out en masse to their respective voting areas and perform the civic responsibility on Saturday.”