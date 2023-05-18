Oyo state government has confirmed 10,358 reported cases of COVID-19 out of which 202 are dead while 10,156 recovered.

The Focal Person, Oyo State Public Health Emergency Operation Centre (EOC), Ibadan, Dayo Adigun gave the update at a workshop organized by the Nigerian Labour Congress in collaboration with the National Agency for Control of Aids, (NACA) on Wednesday in Ibadan.

He said a total of 10,156 persons recovered from the virus, while 202 persons lost their lives in the state to the coronavirus. He added that a total of six confirmed cases were recorded in the state in 2023, and they have all recovered.

The programme had in attendance, the NLC Chairman in Oyo State, Kayode Martins; representatives of NLC national headquarters, Jeremiah Alikali and Deborah Gambo; Oyo State Coordinator, National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Steve Akinrinade; ad the Immunisation Officer, Oyo State Primary Healthcare Board, Adeoye Adetoro.

The NLC Chairman, Martins in his presentation said the focus of the project is for the Congress to engage in massive mobilisation and sensitisation of the workers and their employers to embrace testing for and vaccination against COVID-19, saying: “This is because the workplace provides access to workers in their large numbers and can be used to provide them with information on the pandemic.

“The project was intended for implementation in the 12 high burdened COVID-19 states in Nigeria, which are Lagos, Rivers, Kaduna, Plateau, Oyo, Edo, Ogun, Delta, Ondo, Kano, Kwara and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). The timeline for the project was from January 2021 to 31st December, 2023.”

Martins stated that adequate arrangements have been made for all workers in the state to show up at the NLC secretariat, American Corner, Idi-Ape Ibadan, on Thursday and Friday, this week, to get tested and vaccinated against coronavirus.

The state secretary of Nigeria Union of Teachers(NUT), Kayode Salami who doubles as Vice Chairman of NLC in the state; President of Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), Ayobami Adeogun, the NLC State Auditor; National Welfare Officer, Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) and Vice Chairman of NLC in the state, Adejoke Oyeleke; the NLC Women Committee secretary, Oluwafunmilayo Suara; and Pa Dosu Akinpelu from.Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP), called on their members to troop en masse to the NLC state Secretariat on Thursday and Friday to get tested and vaccinated against coronavirus.

According to them, it was a wrong impression that the vaccine kills people, makes people infertile, or that the coronavirus is no longer existing. They said the vaccine doesn’t kill people and it doesn’t make people infertile.