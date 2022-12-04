Oyo govt bemoans lack of adequate protection for children with special needs against sexual abuses

The Oyo State government has decried the lack of protection for children with special needs against sexual abuse in Nigeria.

The state also said cases of sexual assaults against persons with special needs are difficult to prosecute even in instances where they’ve been established.

Director of Child Welfare in the state Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Inclusion, Oyediji Ariori stated this during the World Disability Day Celebration in Ibadan organised by the Deborah Animasawun Foundation with the theme “Creating Enabling Environment for our Children.

Speaking during the event, Ariori noted that the Oyo State government has domesticated a lot of laws that focus on the rights of vulnerable persons in the state.

He further called on the various stakeholders to provide more intensive care for the health, reproductive and sexual needs of the children by increasing their daily living wages and the number of people who care for vulnerable groups in the homes.

Ariori said: “It is very disheartening that we have a lot of criminal activities or actions were done against our young persons. Number one is sexual assaults in our secondary school, in our orphanages, and streets. It’s quite disheartening to know that even in our orphanages where they are supposed to be taken care of, they are doing these sorts of acts.

“It is a call to our parents that we have to be security conscious, especially to our girl-child. The predators are already in our living rooms. Even the friend of the father is now taking advantage of female children. We must all be careful. We must also be wary of how some fathers relate to the girl-child.

“We discovered that sexual assault is now a recurrent issue in our society. And what is giving me psychological problems now is that you find it difficult to prosecute the offenders and once the girls have been involved in such acts, we find it difficult to rehabilitate and reintegrate them back into society.”

He also called on concerted efforts to care for the sexual and reproductive health of vulnerable girls who cannot afford to get sanitary products.

He also called on the managers of the homes to be accountable in their dealings, adding that “the system is based on support. Not only from the government but also from people in society. Let them know and please be accountable for what they’re giving you.”

Speaking on the rationale behind the event, the host and Co-Founder of the foundation, Aduragbemi Animasawun Euba, encouraged the persons with disabilities not to allow their current situations to discourage them.

“I want to kick off the Christmas mood in every one of us. So today is about celebrating you. And I want to tell you that you are beautiful. You are loved. You are special and your future is bright.

“Nothing can stop you from achieving a bright future. Nothing can limit you. So I want to encourage you all in whatever way you feel that you are now, not just me. When you look at me, you see someone who truly loves you.

“So I don’t care who doesn’t love you. I don’t care how you feel you’ve ever felt rejected. This is me saying I love your homes. I appreciate you. I celebrate you, and your staff. You’re all stars, you’re special children. And I love you,” the child rights advocate said.





