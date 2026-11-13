Oyo govt begins verification of Ibadan Circular Road property owners for compensation

The Oyo State Government will on Monday begin the verification of property owners affected by Segment II of the Ibadan Circular Road project ahead of the payment of compensation to eligible claimants.

The verification exercise will cover properties along the corridor stretching from Badeku Village on the Ife-Ibadan axis to the Moniya-Iseyin Road end.

The committee overseeing the exercise, in a statement issued on Friday, directed affected property owners to appear at the Office of the Executive Assistant on Security to the Governor, Governor’s Office, Secretariat, Agodi, Ibadan, with the original copies and five photocopies of all relevant documents.

It said the exercise would commence at 8:30 a.m. with a briefing.

The committee, headed by the Executive Assistant on Security to Governor Seyi Makinde, CP Sunday Odukoya (rtd), said affected property owners could also check their names at the Ministry of Lands, the Office of the New Towns and Cities Development Agency on Subuola Road, Agodi GRA, and the Governor’s Office.

Documents required for the verification include a local government identification letter or residence permit for non-indigenes, survey plan, building or property plan drawings, photographs of the property, land purchase agreement and a sworn affidavit obtained from a court or the Ministry of Justice.

Other requirements are a letter of Power of Attorney issued through the Ministry of Justice for proxy claims, five recent passport photographs of the claimant, National Identification Number (NIN), five recent passport photographs of the guarantor or surety, and the guarantor’s means of identification.

Claimants are also expected to provide their bank details, including bank name, account number and telephone number linked to the account for transaction alerts, as well as a letter of introduction from their landlords’ association and any other document considered necessary by the monitoring team.

The committee warned property owners against falling victim to individuals allegedly posing as government representatives and demanding money to facilitate the processing of their compensation claims.

It said: “Neither the committee nor the Oyo State Government has authorised any individual or representative to carry out such activities.”

The committee described the alleged activities as attempts by unscrupulous individuals to extort affected property owners, urging residents to disregard anyone requesting payment in exchange for assistance with their documentation.

It stressed that the verification exercise was free and that property owners only needed to present the required documents and five photocopies of each.

“The verification exercise is free, and all that is required is the presentation of the necessary documents and five photocopies of each,” the statement added.