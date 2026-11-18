The Oyo State Government has commenced a statewide sensitisation programme on the digitalisation and revalidation of cooperative societies as part of efforts to strengthen the sector, improve accountability and expand access to economic opportunities.

The initiative, being coordinated by the Ministry of Investment, Trade, Cooperatives and Industry, is expected to replace the existing manual record-keeping system with a digital platform that will enhance verification, transparency and effective monitoring of cooperative societies across the state.

Speaking during the sensitisation programme, the Commissioner for Investment, Trade, Cooperatives and Industry, Professor Salihu Abdulwaheed Adelabu, described cooperative societies as important drivers of economic development, noting that the digitalisation exercise would improve their operations and strengthen their relationship with the government.

Adelabu explained that the new system would incorporate Quick Response (QR) codes and Tax Identification Numbers (TIN) to facilitate the identification and verification of registered cooperative societies.

He said the initiative would also make it easier for genuine cooperative societies to access government interventions and other economic opportunities.

The Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Mr Olajide Mamud Okesade, described the exercise as an investment in the future of cooperative societies, stressing the importance of embracing technology to improve the sector.

Similarly, the Senior Special Assistant to Governor Seyi Makinde on Industry and Cooperatives, Honourable Adeyemo Emmanuel Adedokun, said the exercise would ensure accurate membership records, the revalidation of certificates and the availability of reliable data for government planning and interventions.

Adedokun noted that having accurate information about cooperative societies would enable the government to identify their needs and design appropriate support programmes.

The President of the Oyo State Cooperative Federation, Chief Segun Adegoke, welcomed the initiative and pledged the federation’s support for its successful implementation.

Also speaking, the Aranyin of Iranyin Land, Oba Lasisi Olagbemileke Oladimeji, and the President of the Cooperative Financing Agency of Oyo State, Elder John Olufayo, commended the state government for introducing the reforms.

In his presentation, the consultant, Mr Adebayo Osunbiyi, unveiled Regulatory360, a proposed digital platform designed to manage cooperative registration, monitoring, inspections, compliance, certificate issuance, electronic payments and other administrative processes.

The sensitisation programme covered Ibadan, Oyo, Kishi, Iseyin, Okeho, Saki, Eruwa, Igboora and Ogbomoso, spanning the state’s seven geopolitical zones.

The exercise is part of the Makinde administration’s efforts to deploy technology and institutional reforms to improve cooperative administration, strengthen accountability and widen economic opportunities for residents.