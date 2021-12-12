Oyo govt begins construction of N8.27bn independent power project

Oyo State governor, Mr Seyi Makinde, has performed the groundbreaking for the construction of 11 megawatts Hybrid Power Solution in a bid to address the unstable power supply in the state.

Makinde, performing the ceremony within the state Secretariat Complex in Ibadan, said that the project would be executed by Elektron Energy within six to eight months at the cost of N8.27 billion.

According to him, the contractor will build, execute and transfer the project, thereafter, the state government will repay the capital expenditure investment of Elektron Energy over a period of 10 years.

“And within this period, the energy company will operate and manage the infrastructure,” the governor said.

Makinde described the project as a right step taken by his administration to address the problem of electricity. He said that Nigeria had been unable “to generate and distribute enough energy to provide power 24/7 to its citizens.

“Overtime, capable individuals have purchased different sizes of diesel/petrol generators or invested in solar energy as alternative sources of power,” he said.

On issues relating to power distribution in the country, the governor explained that some people believed that only the Federal Government has the power to distribute energy.

“So, any power generated at the state or local levels must be fed to the national greed before it can be distributed, this is partly true. Under the Electricity Power Sector Reform Acts, 2005, independent power distribution is allowed, regarding distribution licences.

“Section 67:1 states subject to such terms and conditions, as the commission may fix, a distribution licence will authorise the licencee to construct, operate and maintain a distribution system and facilities,” he said.

The governor said it was on the basis of this that his government had entered a contract with Elektron Energy to finance and develop the 11 megawatts Hybrid Power Solution for the state government.

Makinde added that Elektron Energy would use Ibadan Hybrid Power Limited, (Hypower) as the special purpose vehicle to execute the contract.

He hinted that the Hypower would be responsible for managing the distribution infrastructure through Ibadan Hybrid Distribution Limited “which will hold an independent electricity distribution network.”

Highlighting some of the areas that would benefit from the project when completed, Makinde said the state secretariat where the project was sited would be the first beneficiary along with government facilities within the secretariat.

“Also, the Lekan Salami Sports Complex, Adamasingba, inaugurated in September would benefit from the IPP when completed. Others are 12 healthcare facilities, including Adeoyo Maternity Hospital and the State Hospital, Ring Road in Ibadan.

“This IPP will also power not less than 10 kilometres radius of public lighting under the Light Up Oyo project. In addition, it will provide for the energy needs of the two judiciary complexes at Iyaganku and Ring Road in Ibadan.

“Also, Oyo State House of Assembly and a selection of schools within a defined catchment from the generation plant from the state secretariat will benefit,” the governor said.

He further hinted that his government was already thinking of incorporating a similar project into his administration’s vision to facilitate the expansion of the state economic base by making power available to industrial catchment areas.

