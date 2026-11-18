The Oyo State Government has pledged its support for the 2026 Aso-Ofi International Festival, describing the event as a major platform for promoting indigenous culture, boosting tourism and expanding the creative economy.

The Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Dr Wasiu Olatubosun, disclosed this on Wednesday during a press conference organised in collaboration with the Aso-Ofi Weavers and Marketers Association at the Governor’s Briefing Room, Secretariat, Agodi, Ibadan.

Olatubosun said the festival would hold from November 24 to 26, 2026, in Iseyin, with activities designed to showcase the cultural and economic significance of the indigenous textile industry.

He explained that the event would begin with a mega rally from the Iseyin Local Government Secretariat to the palace of the Aseyin of Iseyin, followed by an international symposium on the second day and a grand finale at the Aso-Ofi Exhibition Ground.

According to him, the festival will feature cultural displays, traditional weaving competitions, exhibitions, fashion shows, symposiums and seminars to promote innovation, entrepreneurship and investment in the industry.

The commissioner said the initiative went beyond celebrating a centuries-old weaving tradition, noting that it would also provide opportunities for cultural preservation, economic empowerment, industry networking and investment promotion.

“Aso-Ofi is one of those assets with enormous potential. Our responsibility is to preserve its heritage while creating pathways for its commercial growth and global recognition,” he said.

He described Aso-Ofi as an important expression of Yoruba cultural identity, adding that the weaving industry remained a significant source of livelihood for thousands of families and businesses, particularly in Iseyin.

Olatubosun said the state government was committed to transforming its cultural resources into viable tourism and economic products capable of attracting visitors, generating revenue and creating sustainable employment.

He urged stakeholders in the fashion and creative industries to explore modern applications of Aso-Ofi in clothing, accessories, interior decoration and other value-added products to expand its market and create opportunities for young entrepreneurs.

The commissioner also called for stronger collaboration among traditional institutions, private sector operators, artisans, cultural organisations, educational institutions, the media and development partners to ensure the sustainable growth of the indigenous textile industry.

He commended Governor Seyi Makinde for supporting initiatives aimed at preserving the state’s cultural heritage, promoting cultural enterprises and strengthening the tourism sector.

In his remarks, the Chairman of the Aso-Ofi Weavers and Marketers Association, Iseyin, Alhaji Sulaimon Onimama, represented by the association’s Secretary, Mr Wahab Gafar Abiodun, described Aso-Oke as the economic backbone of Iseyin.

Abiodun said more than 90 per cent of residents of the town depended directly or indirectly on the weaving industry for their livelihoods.

He said the festival would demonstrate the versatility of Aso-Oke and its growing relevance beyond traditional and ceremonial occasions.

“People should expect to see different types of Aso-Oke, innovative designs, a fashion parade, a fashion show and a symposium that will offer a unique experience,” he said.

He added that the fabric was not merely a cultural symbol but an economic asset that supported livelihoods in Iseyin and contributed to the economies of Oyo State and Nigeria.

“Beyond being a cultural fabric, Aso-Oke is a major economic asset that supports the livelihoods of many people in Iseyin and contributes significantly to the economy of Oyo State and Nigeria,” he said.

Abiodun appreciated Governor Makinde and the state government for their continued support for the festival and the weaving industry, saying their contributions had helped promote Aso-Oke and the economic development of Iseyin.

Also speaking, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Culture and Tourism, Mr Alade Bello, commended the governor for backing the festival and praised the association for partnering with the ministry to promote culture as a tool for economic development.

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Bello called on tourists, investors, researchers, fashion entrepreneurs and cultural enthusiasts within and outside Nigeria to participate in the three-day event.

He said the festival would provide an opportunity for visitors to experience Yoruba cultural heritage, appreciate the artistry of Aso-Ofi and explore investment opportunities in Oyo State’s cultural and creative industries.

The 2026 Aso-Ofi International Festival is expected to further promote Iseyin’s position as a major centre of Nigeria’s indigenous weaving industry while highlighting the potential of cultural heritage to drive tourism, economic growth and sustainable development.