Oyo govt awards N3.5bn contracts to upgrade rural markets

The Oyo State Rural Access and Agricultural Marketing Project (OY-RAAMP) has awarded contracts totaling N3.5 billion for the first phase of the physical improvement and remodeling of three selected markets across the state.

The selected markets are; Aare-Alasa Market, Akanran area, Ona-Ara Local Government, Oja-Agbe Market, Iseyin Local Government, Oja-Oba Market, Ibarapa Central Local Government.

The contractors awarded for each project site include: Quicbond Nigeria Ltd – Aare Alasa Market, Ona-Ara LGA, Lee Fakino Nigeria Ltd – Oja-Agbe Market, Iseyin LGA, AB-Bond Habitat Ltd – Oja-Oba Market, Ibarapa Central LGA.

Speaking at the official signing ceremony recently, the Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development, Barrister Olasunkanmi Olaleye, reaffirmed the government’s dedication to transforming rural markets into modern, functional hubs that will drive agricultural productivity and improve access to markets across the state.

According to the Commissioner, “These markets will undergo comprehensive modernization, including upgraded infrastructure, enhanced storage facilities, improved access roads, and other critical features aimed at streamlining agricultural logistics and supporting both farmers and traders”.

In her welcome address, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Mrs. Abosede Owoeye, described the contract signing as a significant milestone in the state’s agricultural transformation efforts stressing that the initiative aligns with Governor Seyi Makinde’s vision of ensuring food security and economic empowerment in rural communities.

In her address the OY-RAAMP Coordinator, Engr. Mrs. Adeola Ekundayo, explained that the N3.5 billion allocation covers: N1,227,196,608.81 for the Aare Alasa Market upgrade, N1,219,954,792.90 for the Oja-Agbe Market upgrade, N1,042,800,042.63 for the Oja-Oba Market improvement.

She noted that the Agro-Logistics component of RAAMP is strategically designed to enhance rural market infrastructure, ensure better linkage to rural roads, reduce post-harvest losses, and improve the accessibility of farm produce.

Engr. Ekundayo, however, urged the contractors to actively engage with the host communities throughout the project’s execution to ensure sustainability and local support.

READ MORE FROM: NIGERIAN TRIBUNE