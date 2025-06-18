Oyo govt approves N78.05bn for various projects

Oyo State Government has approved N78.05 billion for various projects including the overhauling of the Government House.

The approval was given at the end of State Executive Council meeting on Wednesday.

The Commissioner for Information, Prince Dotun Oyelade, in a statement made available to the newsmen disclosed that SEC has approved the sum of ₦63,479,858,000 for the overhauling of the structures of the Government House.

He described the current state and ambiance of the Government House as an embarrassment and unbefitting facility.

The Commissioner observed that for the past six years, the Governor and his deputy have been living in their personal houses instead of their official residences at the Government House.

He noted that the banquet hall at the Government House will be completed before the 50th anniversary of Oyo State, next year as part of the Seyi Makinde administration’s legacy for the next administration.

The Council also approved the sum of ₦131,751,530 to employ professional gardeners for the maintenance of green areas and other designated places of the Government House.

Similarly, in fulfillment of its determination to upgrade the Samuel Ladoke Akintola Airport to International standard, the Oyo State is processing the installation of Instrument Landing Systems (ILS).

The approval was given for the procurement and installation by the State Executive Council for a sum of ₦14,296,507,000.

According to the Commissioner, the ILS technology ensures the smooth landing of aircraft especially in bad weather.

The Commissioner said that an earlier instrument procured by the Federal Government was damaged and the State has taken it upon itself to procure and install another one within six months.

It will be recalled that the airport upgrade which was officially flagged off on September 18, 2024, and shut down in March 2025 to intensify work on the project.

Prince Oyelade reiterated that facilities are being put in place for Customs, Immigration, and other vital agencies to meet International standards.

The Commissioner said that the runway upgrade, apron, taxiway, and blast pads among others will be completed before the end of the year all things being equal.

Prince Oyelade said the International Terminal construction will be ready by June 2026 for such flights.

He noted that the resumption of operation at the Ladoke Akintola Airport is subject to approval by relevant Federal Aviation Agencies.

The Executive Council also approved the payment of the first installment for the service agreement on the International Agro-Food Market which will be constructed at Ijaiye.

The agreement for the construction of the fresh produce international market is in conjunction with the African Development Bank (AfDB) which has issued a certificate of no objection for the project.

According to the Commissioner, Oyo State is collaborating with a Paris based fresh agric produce international farm company, Semmaris, at a cost of €2 million.

The Council also approved the second edition of the 2025 Oyo State International Tourism Summit which will take place in July.

Also, a take-off grant of ₦130,000,000 was approved for the Oyo State New Towns and Cities Development Authority.

The Agency was established to relieve urban cities of structural congestion and avoid the resultant urban slums.

The Commissioner also revealed that the State 2025 supplementary budget has been increased by ₦270,854,500,000 to align with the State roadmap blueprint to complete ongoing projects before the end of the Seyi Makinde administration.