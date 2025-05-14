Oyo govt approves N4.5bn for survivors, victims of Bodija explosion

……to build monument on revoked land in memory of victims

Oyo state government has approved the release of N4.5 billion to the survivors as well the victims of the Bodija explosion in Ibadan that left in its trail the destruction of property worth billions of naira.

This formed part of the decisions that were taken at the weekly State Executive Council meeting led by Governor Seyi Makinde on Wednesday.

The council has also approved the building of monument on the revoked land in memory of the victims of Bodija explosion.

ALSO READ: Oyo govt receives report on Bodija explosion relief fund

The Commissioner for Information, Prince Dotun Oyelade in a statement on the outcome of the meeting said the approved fund is aside the over N200 million that the state government had expended on accommodation, feeding, hospital and security bills following the tragic incident.

It added that the Council has approved the recommendation of the 10-man committee to revoke the Title of two properties off Adeyi avenue, scene of the explosion, in the overall interest of the public.

As a mark of remembrance, it was stated that the government has approved the revoked land for the building of in memory of victims of the tragedy.

The council frowned at the spate of disinformation, half-truths and mischievous lies being peddled by persons purportedly representing the residents on the role which the state government has played in the Bodija explosion saga.

Council said such insinuations are unfair and mischievous and the government will not be discouraged in taking its time to do what is just for her citizens.

The Commissioner said some beneficiaries are engaged in family disputes which required painstaking intervention of the 10-man committee.

The government will also return to the owners, other properties adjoining ground zero to rebuild their homes at the advice of Government paid Structural Engineers.

According to the Commissioner, Government will, through the Ministry of Justice, ensure effective prosecution of the suspects so far arraigned in Court, while efforts are being intensified to apprehend other suspects linked to the case but at large.

In another development, the governor has urged the people to ignore the rumour being peddled concerning the current cabinet reshufflement.

The Governor said he took the decision to discourage ministerial complacency and to assure the people that he plans to end the tenure of his administration in 2027 with the same zeal with which he started in 2019.

According to the Commissioner for Information, the Governor said he does not plan to drop any member of his Cabinet except anyone who is found to be distracted.

He said the decision to reshuffle was done to inject fresh efficiency into the system going forward.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

