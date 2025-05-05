Oyo govt approves Balogun of Ogbomosoland’s appointment

The Oyo State Government has approved the appointment of Saka Balogun as the Balogun of Ogbomosoland.

His appointment is sequel to his nomination by the Balogun Taiwo Atere-Gbebi Ruling House and endorsed by the Soun of Ogbomosoland, Oba Ghandi Afolabi Olaoye, Orumogege III, who is the consenting authority, to assume the position of his fore-fathers.

The State Commissioner of Information and Orientation, Prince Dotun Oyelade while quoting a document from the office of the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, Hon. Ademola Ojo, revealed that the stool of the Balogun of Ogbomosoland has been vacant following the demise of the former Balogun of Ogbomosoland, Alhaji Shittu Fasina.

The vacant stool, according to the statement necessitated the nomination as well subsequent appointment of Dr. Balogun.

He said the new Balogun’s confirmation is in line with the Chiefs Law Cap. 28, Laws of Oyo State, 2000 and his appointment is effective from 28th April, 2025.

