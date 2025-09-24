Oyo govt announces traffic diversion ahead Ladoja’s coronation

Oyo State Government has announced traffic diversions in Ibadan ahead of the coronation of former governor, Oba Rashidi Ladoja, as the 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland.

The event will take place on Friday, September 26, 2025, at Mapo Hall, a day after Ladoja’s 81st birthday.

According to a statement issued on Tuesday by the organising committee, the affected routes will be closed from 7:00 am. They include Beere Junction inward Mapo Hall, Born Photo Junction inward Oja’ba, Idi-Arere Junction inward Oja’ba, and Itamerin Junction inward Mapo Hall. These measures are part of the traffic diversion plan to ensure a smooth ceremony.

The committee explained that the diversions are necessary due to the scale of the ceremony, which will be attended by President Bola Tinubu and Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde. Traffic diversion is thus essential to handle the expected high volume of traffic.

To ease movement, three official car parks have been designated for invited guests: the Ibadan North LGA Car Park in front of the Immigration Office, Agodi; the football field beside Yemetu Police Station; and Liberty Stadium, Oke Ado.

Shuttle buses will convey guests with valid entry passes from the car parks to Mapo Hall. Vendors are to arrive between 6:00 am and 6:45 am to avoid disruptions. These arrangements are designed to effectively handle the traffic diversion.

The committee added that only the official convoys of the President and Governor will have unrestricted access to the venue.