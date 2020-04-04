Oyo govt announces free 500 megabyte daily internet for students to access books

The Oyo State government has announced the commencement of the provision of up to 500 megabyte free internet daily for students in the state to have access to educational materials on the website of the state Ministry of Education.

This was disclosed by the state Commissioner for Education, Mr Olasunkanmi Olaleye, on Saturday in Ibadan, adding that the Ministry of Education had secured the partnership of Airtel to provide free internet services to access the materials already uploaded onto ministry’s website.

According to the commissioner, each student will have free internet up to 500 megabytes per day courtesy of Airtel Nigeria throughout the period of the lockdown.

The commissioner therefore advised the students to make good use of this gesture, asking them to log on for textbooks on http://oysgedu.ng/new/e-library/ and videos on http://oysgedu.ng/news/eschool